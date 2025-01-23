(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Tay Guan Hin Receives First Ever 2025 AAMS Hall of Fame Visionary Award



SINGAPORE, Jan 23, 2025 - The Association of Advertising & Marketing Singapore (AAMS), the leading body representing Singapore's advertising and marketing community, has honored Tay Guan Hin as recipient of its 2025 Hall of Fame Visionary Award.







The prestigious award, presented at the Singapore Admarcom Festival 2025, celebrates an individual who has consistently demonstrated exceptional creativity, innovation, and strategic brilliance in the field of advertising.

Honorees have significantly influenced the direction and landscape of advertising in Singapore by taking risks, pushing boundaries, and inspiring others through innovative campaigns and groundbreaking work that set new standards for the industry.

Tay Guan Hin serves as the APAC Regional Director for The One Club for Creativity, spearheading the elevation of awards, programs, partnerships, and regional membership. With a remarkable career spanning leadership roles at global agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Grey, and Leo Burnett, Guan Hin has significantly influenced the creative industry. His tenure as Creative Chairman of BBDO Singapore and a member of the BBDO Asia Creative Council further cemented his reputation as a trailblazer in creativity and strategy.

Guan Hin's digital engagement strategies have helped transform brands like Visa, Unilever, Audi, HSBC, Shell, Nestlé, and Johnson & Johnson, empowering them to navigate market challenges and build robust market presences. He also founded TGH Collective, a successful independent creative boutique agency, showcasing his entrepreneurial flair.

A passionate advocate for nurturing young talent, Guan Hin co-founded The Crowbar Awards, Singapore's first student awards program, and continues to mentor aspiring professionals through initiatives like The One Club's Portfolio Night and student awards programs. His leadership extends beyond advertising, as he served as President of the Asia Professional Speakers Association, where he championed innovation and creativity in professional speaking.

Guan Hin is also an accomplished author. His debut book, Collide: Embracing Conflict to Boost Creativity, published by Penguin Random House SEA, swiftly became an Amazon and Straits Times best-seller. The book encapsulates his philosophy that conflict and imperfection drive creativity.

Renowned for his thought leadership, Guan Hin is a sought-after keynote speaker. He has presented at TEDx, The One Club's Creative Executive Summit, One Show China, One Asia, Spikes Asia, AdFest, and major corporations like Tencent and Meta. Additionally, he has held prestigious international roles, including being the first Jury President from APAC at the Cannes Lions Outdoor Awards and serving on The One Club's International Board of Directors.

Guan Hin's enduring commitment to creativity and mentorship has left an indelible mark on the industry, making him a key figure in shaping the next generation of creative leaders.

