2025 Sports Global Market Size & Growth Report With Updated Analysis & Forecasts
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This 2025 Sports Global market Size & Growth Report covers revenue, growth, and regional share across 4 global regions, 22 subregions, and 195 countries. Historical data is from 2013 through 2024, with forecasts for 2025 and 2029.
The historical data utilizes in-depth survey results from companies in the Sports industry combined with country and regional economic, firmographic, and demographic data. Our analysts develop the forecasts using models that account for trends and dynamics in the industry, country, region, and macroeconomic factors.
The Sports industry comprises professional, semiprofessional, or amateur sports clubs primarily engaged in presenting sporting events before an audience. These companies may or may not operate the facility for presenting these events. Independent professional, semiprofessional or amateur athletes (in their role of athletes), and operators of race tracks are also included.
REGIONS
North America South America Central America Caribbean Eastern Asia Southeast Asia Australasia Other Oceania Southern Asia Central Asia Western Europe Northern Europe Southeastern Europe Eastern Europe Southern Europe UK & Ireland North Africa Southern Africa Central Africa Western Africa Middle East Eastern Africa
