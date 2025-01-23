Fourth Time On The List! Kingdee Credit Tech Earns Spot On 2024 KMPG China Fintech 50

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since the launch of KPMG China's first "Fintech 50" list in 2016, the "KPMG Fintech 50" has attracted significant attention from the industry. The selection committee for this year's list included dozens of professionals and representatives from KPMG's global and China offices, reflecting the cutting-edge and innovation in China's fintech sector.

In his speech, Zhang Chudong, KPMG's Asia-Pacific and China Services Managing Partner, emphasized that the development of cutting-edge technologies like generative AI is driving fintech innovation in areas such as financial product development, service optimization, and risk management, empowering the five major areas of the financial industry: technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance.

In the rapidly transforming fintech field, data has become the key fuel driving innovation and decision-making. Kingdee Credit Tech's inclusion for the fourth time is a testament to its ongoing commitment to "ensuring every enterprise has digital credit." By leveraging core technologies such as AI, big data, graph computing, and RPA, Kingdee Credit Tech integrates multi-dimensional data from authorized financial, tax, invoice, and corporate legal sources. Through self-developed and bank-collaborated credit risk assessment models, the company supports financial institutions in achieving precise marketing and risk management, effectively contributing to the growth of the real economy. Currently, Kingdee Credit Tech collaborates with over 200 banks and financial institutions and has helped 700,000 small businesses access over 180 billion yuan in digital credit.

Kingdee Credit Tech's "Industry Transaction Map" has been widely applied in areas such as microfinance and supply chain finance, offering banks accurate solutions for reaching high-quality enterprises within the industrial chain. With a vast accumulation of authorized data and advanced graph computing technology, banks can accurately identify the relationship networks and transaction links of enterprises and their upstream and downstream partners. This allows them to filter out high-quality companies and even identify small businesses with up to six layers of transactional or equity relationships with core enterprises, thereby enhancing customer acquisition and risk control efficiency. For example, in partnership with JD Technology, Kingdee Credit helped 500,000 businesses within the industry map gain higher supply chain financing, effectively improving liquidity in the supply chain. In the microfinance sector, Kingdee Credit Tech launched the Kingdee Feiqi App, providing small enterprises with efficient and intelligent online financing services.

In the field of small and micro-enterprise services, Kingdee Credit Tech has launched Ailit, a SaaS APP for inventory and sales management specifically tailored for Chinese businesses and entrepreneurs. It supports multiple languages, currencies, and exchange rate switching, including Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Portuguese, and Spanish. Ailit meets the needs of overseas clients in areas such as invoicing, inventory management, financial reconciliation, and business analysis, helping to enhance the operational efficiency of their international businesses.

Looking ahead, Kingdee Credit Tech will continue to leverage the value of digital credit and actively explore innovative fintech applications to support the high-quality development of digital inclusive finance.

