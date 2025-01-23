Seychelles And The United States Of America Discuss Facilitation Of USA Visa Application Procedures

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, received the USA Ambassador to the Seychelles, H.E. Mr Henry Jardine at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

The meeting discussed the requirements that Seychelles needs to meet in order to qualify for the USA visa waiver programme, and options for Seychelles nationals to apply for the USA visa without having to go to Mauritius.

Ambassador Jardine informed that a pilot project will be introduced in March this year to facilitate the USA visa application process for Seychelles nationals, whereby the bio-data of the applicants will be collected in Seychelles and further processed at the USA Embassy in Mauritius. The USA Embassy will provide more details shortly.

The two diplomats also focused on maritime security related issues, including upcoming Cutlass Express 2025 exercise, which emphasises collective efforts to address maritime security challenges and improve regional cooperation.

Ambassador Jardine also updated Minister Radegonde on local programmes spearheaded by the USA Government in the fields of youth, sports and commerce.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.