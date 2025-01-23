'Who Cares For The Middle Class?': Saif Ali Khan's Health Insurance Claim Sparks Debate On Disparities, Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Last week, the leak of Saif Ali Khan 's insurance claim document on the microblogging X sparked a heated debate. Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence last week.

What did the leaked document say?

Niva Bupa Health Insurance, an Indian insurance company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Delhi, became the center of attention after a document detailing Saif Ali Khan's health insurance claim was shared on X.

The document revealed that Khan had claimed ₹35,95,700 for his treatment, but Niva Bupa only approved ₹25 lakh. The document also included other details such as the member ID, diagnosis, room category, and expected date of discharge, sparking further conversation about how claims are handled.

Users react

In a post on X, a user AK Mandhan wrote,“If #Saif Ali Khan has taken health #insurance, in spite of having generational wealth, super good income for himself and spouse - what are you thinking? Take health insurance now.”

Another user wrote,“Inspite of having generational wealth and super good income Saif Ali Khan has taken health insurance for himself and his family. What are you thinking?”

Another user said,“Lakhs of common people don't get the reimbursement from health insurance companies. If this is resolved this will be a big relief and biggest gift from Modi Govt forever!!”