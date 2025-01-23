Sri Lankan President Sets Limits On Expenses Of Staff, Vehicles, Ministers

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Jan 23 (NNN-XINHUA) – The office of Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, issued new guidelines to ministers and deputy ministers, capping the size of their staff, vehicle use, and other expenses, in a bid to reduce spending.

The instructions, issued on Jan 21, were released to the today.

According to N.S. Kumanayake, secretary to the president, ministers are permitted a maximum of 15 support staff, while deputy ministers are allowed 12. Most of these staff members must be recruited from the existing state service, and none can include family members or close relatives, as per the instructions.

The Presidential Secretariat also outlined regulations regarding the use of official vehicles, fuel allocations, and telephone expenses. Ministers and deputy ministers are limited to two official vehicles. If they use state-owned vehicles or rent vehicles from private entities, the ministry secretary must ensure that these procurements adhere to the regulations set by the Presidential Secretariat.

These measures came into effect on Jan 6, this year.

Dissanayake emphasised that, the new rules aim to cut government expenses by reducing the perks policymakers enjoy.– NNN-XINHUA