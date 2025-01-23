The Search for Ankit Sets Bengaluru's Social Media Abuzz

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bangalore, 22nd January 2025: Bengaluru's internet community is buzzing with one question: Who is Ankit, and where can he be found? The Silicon Valley of India is caught up in a fun, virtual hunt for Ankit, sparking curiosity and filling everyone’s feeds with the excitement of the search.

Recently, on Bengaluru’s iconic Church Street, a group of friends caught the attention of passersby with hilarious placards asking for help to find “Ankit.” One of the placards read: “Ankit, where are you? Our friend @Rashmi123 accidentally swiped left! What we know: He is 5’10”, loves chai, and works at one of the Big 4s. Find Ankit pls!!!”

Aneetta Joby’s heartfelt plea quickly went viral after a popular X (formerly Twitter) influencer shared pictures of the group with a caption rallying Bengaluru to join the hunt. Social media timelines are now buzzing with people tagging friends, sharing posts, and cracking jokes—all in the spirit of helping Rashmi find her Ankit.

Everyone in the Bengaluru internet community has come together to find Ankit, the 5'10, chai-lover guy.





