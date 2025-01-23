Group-IB joins the Cybercrime Atlas community at the World Economic Forum to disrupt global cybercrime

(MENAFN- Sandpiper ) Dubai, UAE; 21 January 2025: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, announced today that it has joined the Cybercrime Atlas—an initiative hosted at the World Economic Forum—to contribute to the research of the evolving landscape of cybercrime, support the disruption of cybercriminal infrastructure and operations, and to enhance collaborations between local and international stakeholders to enhance cybersecurity globally.



The Cybercrime Atlas, hosted at the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity, leverages open-source research to generate actionable insights into the cybercriminal ecosystem. Its community comprises organizations pivotal in identifying and dismantling cybercriminal activities. This collaborative initiative seeks to build a global, action-focused repository of cybercrime intelligence, promoting cooperation among investigators, law enforcement, financial institutions, and businesses at both national and international levels. Group-IB’s analysts have already begun contributing to Cybercrime Mapping, and Cybercrime Investigation Working Groups.







“Joining the Cybercrime Atlas initiative is not just an opportunity – it’s a responsibility. In a world where cyber threats transcend borders, collaboration is our most powerful defense. By uniting with the Cybercrime Atlas community and other key stakeholders, we connect expertise and critical intelligence, creating a united front that can disrupt criminal networks and make the digital world a safer place for everyone”, said Dmitry Volkov, CEO, Group-IB.



“The Cybercrime Atlas is a collaborative research initiative by leading companies and experts, facilitated by the World Economic Forum, to map the cybercrime landscape. The insights generated are promoting opportunities for greater cooperation between the private sector and law enforcement to address cybercrime,” said Tal Goldstein, Head of Strategy and Policy, World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity.





