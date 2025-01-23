Mardi Holding expands into the UAE real estate market

(MENAFN- Publsh) 22nd January 2025, Dubai, UAE – Mardi Holding, one of the biggest real estate development companies in Georgia, has announced its official expansion into the UAE. This strategic move is designed to attract investors to prestigious branded developments in Georgia from developer Mardi Holding with a cooperation agreement with world leading hospitality group Accor.



Mardi Holding is based in Batumi and has been active in the real estate market since 2010 – but has a history spanning over 30 years covering various sectors. With nearly fifteen large scale projects successfully completed since the establishment of its real estate arm in 2010, Mardi Holding is renowned for its high-quality residential, commercial, and hotel developments.



Mardi Holding will officially launch its expansion into the GCC on 28 January 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. The event will be attended by investors, partners, dignitaries, and other interested parties, marking a crucial milestone in the company's growth and highlighting real estate investment opportunities through Mardi Global Investment (MGI). MGI focuses on creating high-yield, innovative projects that promote financial growth and sustainable development, underscoring its commitment to providing transformative opportunities for investors.



HRH Prince Juan Bagration-Mukhrani, Managing Partner of Mardi Holding, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's expansion, stating, "Georgia has become an attractive destination for UAE investors, boasting stunning landscapes from Kakheti’s vineyards to Svaneti’s alpine meadows. Our capital Tbilisi uniquely blends ancient architecture with a vibrant arts scene, reflecting the country's rich culture, while the coastal city of Batumi features a beautiful subtropical climate and modern skyline. It truly has something for everyone is the perfect second home destination.”



At the event, the company will highlight its impressive portfolio including significant projects such as:



 Batumi Hills: Provides its guests with a unique experience to meet local hoteliers which reflects local culture and traditions. This development offers unparalleled living experiences within stylish, brand-serviced residences.







