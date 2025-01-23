Acube Developments unveils its third project - Vega in Dubai Sports City

(MENAFN- Publsh) Dubai, UAE – 20th January 2025: Acube Developments, a distinguished developer in the UAE real estate market has announced the launch of Vega, a 23 floor residential masterpiece inspired by nature in Dubai Sports City featuring over 35+ amenities. Construction has begun in Q4 2024, and handover is anticipated in Q2 2027.



Vega – inspired by the brightest star in the Northern constellation of Lyra — Vega is a 23-floor residential tower at the heart of Dubai Sports City. The project will feature 131 luxurious units including studios, 1- 2- and 3- bedroom units. Each unit is thoughtfully designed to blend comfort, style and functionality. Inspired by nature, Vega incorporates carefully chosen elements to bring the outdoors in, creating a rejuvenating living environment for the residents. Each unit is fully equipped, furnished and facilitated with latest smart home technology.



"Vega represents a bold step forward in our vision to create exceptional living spaces that harmonize with nature and elevate modern lifestyles. As our third project in the UAE, Vega embodies our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community living. In the heart of Dubai Sports City, this 23-floor residential masterpiece is designed to offer residents a sanctuary that blends luxury with over 35+ thoughtfully curated amenities.” said Ramjee Iyer, Chairman & Managing Director, Acube Developments.



The development boasts an array of premium, nature-infused amenities for the residents that includes an open-air cinema, a sky pool, Pilates studio, pickleball and net cricket courts, table tennis facilities, indoor and outdoor play areas, a gaming lounge, a tranquil outdoor yoga studio, jogging track, separate jacuzzi & sauna for men & women, fully equipped gym, a waterfall, and water cave (hidden cave through the waterfall).



“We are excited to bring a project to life that not only redefines urban living but also reflects our dedication to delivering homes that inspire, rejuvenate, and stand as a testament to modern elegance.” added Ramjee Iyer, Chairman & Managing Director, Acube Developments.



Residents will also benefit from the project’s strategic location with easy access to Downtown Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Marina, Al Maktoum International Airport, Global Village. Vega also provides access to top-tier schools, medical facilities, and entertainment options, making it a prime choice for families and professionals alike.



Acube Developments is committed to shaping the future of Dubai’s real estate market with several upcoming projects already in the pipeline for 2025. With a strong focus on sustainable, nature-inspired living, the company continues to invest in innovative developments that cater to the evolving needs of its residents.



In addition to its cutting-edge design and amenities, Vega offers attractive payment plans tailored to the diverse needs of today’s buyers, ensuring flexible and convenient options for all.





