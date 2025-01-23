NEOM and The National Technology Development Program announce partnership to drive Web3 growth in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Hewar Group) NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, January 20, 2025: NEOM and the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) have launched a strategic partnership to advance the growth of the Web3 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging their combined strengths and resources, the collaboration will establish comprehensive accelerator programs designed to support selected startups with mentorship, funding opportunities and vital industry connections.

Marking the partnership’s debut achievement, Outlier Ventures – the world’s leading Web3 accelerator – has joined forces with NEOM and NTDP to launch the FutureSpark Base Camp Accelerator Program, Saudi Arabia's first deep-tech Web3 accelerator program. Ten startups were selected in the program’s first cohort, following a rigorous application process via Outlier Ventures’ website.

The inaugural 12-week program, which has been running since October 2024 in Riyadh, concluded with a four-day workshop in NEOM from January 12-15. The program has empowered entrepreneurs to refine their business models and enhance their market strategies, equipping them to navigate the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. Through personalized guidance and access to a network of industry experts, the program aims to accelerate growth of startups by providing the tools and insights necessary for success in a competitive environment. Participants of the program benefit from Outlier Ventures’ expertise through workshops, networking opportunities and practical resources, fostering a collaborative community to help drive the future of the Web3 ecosystem.

This partnership between NEOM and NTDP supports the most promising founders across key technology sectors. With a focus on industries where the region holds emerging potential – such as cognitive cities, artificial intelligence (AI), digital identity and gaming – the selected cohort have access to essential resources to build industry-leading startups.

Aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the FutureSpark Base Camp Accelerator Program supports early-stage entrepreneurs and drives technological advancement in the Kingdom. Through accelerating the local deep-tech Web3 landscape, the program plays a pivotal role in fostering innovation and driving the region’s leadership in cutting-edge technologies.







MENAFN23012025003288009944ID1109120657