(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 624.34 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 663.44 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1214.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.87% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Terumo Corporation, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Avinger Inc., Medtronic, Infraredx Inc., OptiMed Medical Devices, Conavi Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Nipro Medical Corporation, Terason, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled " Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (IVUS Consoles, IVUS Catheters), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes), By Application (Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Intervention, Coronary Research, Non-coronary/Peripheral Applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 " in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 624.34 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 663.44 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1214.6 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.87% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market: Overview Intravascular Ultrasound Devices (IVUS) are used for medical checkups of blood vessels from the inside. They create and develop images of the inside of blood vessels and the heart using sound waves. Various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population across the globe, the growing number of hospitals, increasing awareness about healthcare due to growing disposable income, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, are mainly driving the IVUS market's growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing supportive policies by various global governments are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the government of India has launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana; through this scheme, the government is establishing many new high-end hospitals equipped with modern devices and machinery. Thus, supportive schemes and policies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as the high cost of intravascular ultrasound devices, their limited adaptation in many underdeveloped countries, the availability of alternatives such as optical coherence tomography, and the lack of universal directives pertaining to the usage of IVUS devices are mainly restraining the market growth of Intravascular Ultrasound Devices during the forecast period. The Global Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market is segmented by product type, end-user, application, and region . By Product Type, the IVUS consoles segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to increased demand for these consoles in cardiovascular procedures. IVUS consoles are critical in providing clinicians with real-time, high-resolution views of the interior of blood arteries, allowing them to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases correctly. By end-user industry, the hospital segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing adaption of IVUS devices in hospitals. Various factors, such as the increasing number of hospitals across the globe, the growing number of cardiovascular surgeries in hospitals, and increasing supportive policies, are mainly driving the market growth of this segment. By Region, North America held a major market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cardiovascular disorders in the region. Various factors, such as the presence of a well-developed healthcare industry, an increasing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases, increasing investment in the research and development of advanced medical devices, and supportive government policies, are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Major countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Report Scope

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Intravascular Ultrasound Devices market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Intravascular Ultrasound Devices industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players' profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Intravascular Ultrasound Devices market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Intravascular Ultrasound Devices market forward?

What are the Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Intravascular Ultrasound Devices market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America's substantial market share in 2023 resulted from the region's aging population and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. By 2035, over 130 million Americans will suffer from cardiovascular disorders, according to the American Heart Association, significantly increasing the need for IVUS devices in the region.

North America's advanced healthcare system, favourable reimbursement policies, and the existence of significant industry players all contribute to its significance. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand rapidly because of a lack of skilled technicians, a rise in cardiovascular illnesses, and rising healthcare costs.

Furthermore, the market is expanding due to the rising use of sophisticated diagnostic technologies in nations like China and India. As cardiovascular problems become a global concern, North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to impact the IVUS device market considerably.

The market in the Europe region is expected to develop significantly due to the launch of technologically sophisticated products and the rising number of patients with cardiovascular disorders. The adoption rate has increased as more healthcare professionals are aware of how IVUS devices might improve heart surgery results.

Additionally, the region's aging population, particularly in countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, is increasing demand for IVUS devices since cardiac diseases are more common in elderly individuals. The European market also benefits from the continuous R&D efforts of significant market players who focus on enhancing the accuracy and effectiveness of IVUS technology.

The market for IVUS devices is expected to increase significantly in Europe shortly due to the region's ongoing healthcare system modernization and growing emphasis on minimally invasive procedures.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and South Korea are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors such as the increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about health, rapidly expanding healthcare industry, and increasing investment in innovative technologies are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Browse the full " Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (IVUS Consoles, IVUS Catheters), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes), By Application (Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Intervention, Coronary Research, Non-coronary/Peripheral Applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" Report

List of the prominent players in the Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market :



Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Terumo Corporation

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Avinger Inc.

Medtronic

Infraredx Inc.

OptiMed Medical Devices

Conavi Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Nipro Medical Corporation

Terason Others

The Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



IVUS Consoles IVUS Catheters

By End User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes

By Application



Coronary Diagnosis

Coronary Intervention

Coronary Research Non-coronary/Peripheral Applications

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

