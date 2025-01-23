Sandvik: Interim Report Fourth Quarter 2024
Date
1/23/2025 2:31:28 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Order intake SEK 31,562 million (30,062)
Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 5%
Revenues SEK 32,151 million (31,816)
Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 1%
Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,288 million (6,211)
Adjusted EBITA margin 19.6% (19.5)
Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,741 million (5,738)
Adjusted EBIT margin 17.9% (18.0)
Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,377 million (5,107)
Profit for the period SEK 4,297 million (4,259)
Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,084 million (4,047)
Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.42 (3.39)
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.25 (3.22)
Free operating cash flow SEK 6,463 million (5,463)
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).
A webcast and conference call will be held on January 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM CET. Information is available at home/investors
Stockholm, January 23, 2025
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08:00 AM CET on January 23, 2025.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4094924
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Sandvik
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23012025003732001241ID1109120632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.