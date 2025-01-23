House Democrats Request Ethics Investigation Into Trump's Involvement With Cryptocurrency Projects

(MENAFN- Breaking) Democrats are pushing for an investigation into former President Donald Trump's involvement in the world of cryptocurrency. This follows suspicions that may have used his power to benefit his own ventures during his time in office.

The House Services Committee has requested documents from several companies that have had dealings with Trump or his associates. They are looking into potential conflicts of interest and any possible regulatory benefits that may have been given to these companies.

Trump has been known to be a vocal supporter of cryptocurrency, often tweeting about the benefits of decentralized digital currencies. However, his close ties to certain crypto projects and companies have raised eyebrows among lawmakers.

Some Democrats believe that Trump may have used his position as President to promote certain crypto ventures for personal gain. They are calling for a thorough investigation to determine if any laws were broken and if any regulatory favors were granted to these companies.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of this investigation will be, but it is clear that Democrats are determined to get to the bottom of Trump's involvement in the world of cryptocurrency.

