Kuwait Cabinet Praises Qatar's Efforts To Reach Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Cabinet has commended the efforts made by Qatar to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

During its weekly meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Prime of Kuwait H H Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the Cabinet emphasised the importance of the agreement contributing to a permanent ceasefire and ending the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people. The Cabinet praised the intensive efforts of the international community, particularly Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, as well as all parties involved in facilitating the agreement. It expressed hope that the agreement would alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet reaffirmed Kuwait's steadfast position in supporting the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the borders of June 4, 1967.