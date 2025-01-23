Ukrainian Communities Receive 20 Mobile Medical Units As German Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Communities in six regions of Ukraine, with the support of the German government, received 20 mobile medical units equipped in line with EU medical and safety standards.

This was reported by the of , Ukrinform saw.

"Communities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions received 20 mobile clinics," the statement says.

It is specified that 10 units have been transferred on January 22, and another 10 were received by communities late last year.

According to the Ministry of Health, such medical units will improve access of community residents to medical services in locations where healthcare routine is significantly complicated due to Russia's constant attacks and other challenges caused by a full-scale war.

“Mobile medical units are in fact fully equipped outpatient clinics on wheels, capable of reaching patients wherever they are and providing them with high-quality medical services. They are designed and manufactured in accordance with the needs of medical facilities. All systems, materiel, and devices comply with European medical and safety standards,” the ministry explained.

Each unit has an air conditioning and air supply system, a heater, water tanks, a generator and batteries for backup power for uninterrupted operation in the event of power outages. The space is designed to ensure access for persons with special needs.

It is noted that medical crews operating the vehicles will provide the full range of services of a stationary primary health care facility: general consultation, diagnostics, treatment, lab services, ultrasound, vaccination, maternal and child care, ophthalmology, ECG, etc.

The mobile medical units were purchased by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ GmbH) within the framework of the“Special Support Program for Ukraine / EU4ResilientRegions” with funding from the German government. Training for mobile medical teams is partially funded by the European Union.

As reported, since the outset of the full-scale war, Russia has either damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 medical facilities across Ukraine.

Photo: Ministry of Health