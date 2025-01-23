Baku To Host FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup
Laman Ismayilova
Athletes from 38 countries will compete in the FIG Artistic
Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup.
reports.
The competition will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena
in Baku on March 6-9.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
go unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
