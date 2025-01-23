عربي


Baku To Host FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

1/23/2025 2:06:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

Athletes from 38 countries will compete in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, Azernews reports.

The competition will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 6-9.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

AzerNews

