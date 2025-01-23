( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - CGI Inc : Will host its Annual General Meeting of and release its Fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. CGI T.A shares T.A are trading up $0.06 at $158.64.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.