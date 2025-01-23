عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CGI Inc

CGI Inc


1/23/2025 1:37:22 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - CGI Inc : Will host its Annual General Meeting of shareholders and release its Fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. CGI Inc.
T.A shares T.A are trading up $0.06 at $158.64.

MENAFN23012025000212011056ID1109120441


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search