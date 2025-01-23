Date
1/23/2025 1:37:22 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - CGI Inc : Will host its Annual General Meeting of shareholders and release its Fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. CGI Inc.
T.A
shares T.A are trading up $0.06 at $158.64.
MENAFN23012025000212011056ID1109120441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.