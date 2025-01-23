The Sedona Conference® Elects New Members To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Sedona Conference

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- education provider, publisher, and legal reform think-tank The Sedona ® has elected four new members to its Board of Directors as part of its efforts to expand its reach in the areas of legal technology, artificial intelligence, data security and privacy, and intellectual property rights. The newly elected board members, each to serve three-year terms, are:

Hon. Hildy Bowbeer, retired United States Magistrate Judge for the District of Minnesota. Prior to her appointment to the bench, Judge Bowbeer was in private law practice and Intellectual Property Counsel at 3M.

Kevin F. Brady, Chief Discovery and Data Counsel at 3M. Prior to joining 3M, Brady was Senior Counsel at Volkswagen of America and in private practice with the firms of Connolly Bove Lodge & Hutz LLP, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC, and Redgrave LLP.

Timothy M. Opsitnick, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Cleveland-based TCDI. Opsitnick is also Immediate Past Chairman of the Cleveland chapter of the Council of Smaller Enterprises (COSE) and founder of JurInnov LLC.

David C. Shonka, General Counsel at Virginia-based Redgrave LLP. Prior to joining Redgrave LLP, Shonka served three terms as the Acting General Counsel at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and ten years as the agency's Principal Deputy General Counsel.

Board Chair Robert G. Sterne said,“These new board members are Sedona veterans who have deep understanding of our activities and immediate objectives, particularly the impact of the AI revolution on the law.” He added,“We know they will accelerate our contributions in moving the law forward in a reasoned and just way.”

The Sedona Conference (TSC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) research and educational institute dedicated to the advanced study of law and policy in the areas of antitrust law, complex litigation, intellectual property rights, and data security and privacy law. The mission of TSC is to move the law forward in a reasoned and just way through the creation and publication of nonpartisan consensus commentaries and through advanced legal education for the bench and bar.

This mission is exemplified by two landmark publications: The Sedona Principles: Best Practice Recommendations & Principles for Addressing Electronic Document Production and The Sedona Conference Cooperation Proclamation. The Sedona Principles, first published in 2003, is now in its third edition and has been cited in more than 230 federal court decisions. The Cooperation Proclamation, published in 2008, advocates for cooperative, collaborative, and transparent civil discovery and has been endorsed by more than 200 members of the judiciary and cited in more than 70 federal court decisions.

More recently, The Sedona Conference has published several consensus-based Commentaries on international dispute resolution, particularly in the data protection and intellectual property fields, and will be hosting its annual Global Intellectual Property Litigation Conference on March 24-25, 2025, at The Hague.

Kenneth Withers

The Sedona Conference

+1 602-361-1739

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.