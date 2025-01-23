Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 88 Cents Wed. To USD 82.21 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil lost 88 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 82.21 per barrel compared with USD 83.09 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Thursday. Brent futures dropped 29 cents to USD 79 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) declined 39 cents to USD 75.44 pb. (end) km

