Conference On Documentary Heritage Concludes

Doha, Qatar: The regional conference“Memory in Heritage: Fostering Cooperation on Documentary Heritage in the Arab Region” concluded in Doha yesterday, marking a key step in preserving Arab cultural legacy.

Organised by the National Archives of Qatar in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), the conference focused on uniting efforts to protect and promote documentary heritage.

The closing session announced the establishment of the Memory of the World Committee for the Arab Region (MoWCAR) to coordinate efforts in safeguarding heritage and raising its global profile. Secretary-General of National Archives of Qatar Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, was elected chairperson by majority vote, reflecting trust in Qatar's leadership.

Al Buainain described the initiative as a historic responsibility, stressing Qatar's commitment to fostering regional cooperation and building a robust system to preserve Arab heritage. He highlighted the committees aim to unify efforts and ensure global prominence for the regions documentary treasures.

Participants emphasised the urgency of digitizing records to preserve heritage and improve accessibility, while leveraging modern technology to support these efforts. The conference also called for unified regulations and the creation of a regional register to document the diversity of Arab cultures.