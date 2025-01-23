Cyber Security: Russian Hackers Paralyse Swiss Cities' Websites

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Russian hackers have targeted canton Schaffhausen, in northern Switzerland and the cities of Geneva and Sierre, paralysing their websites on Wednesday morning.



Deutsch de Auch Schaffhausen und Genf von russischen Hackerangriffen betroffen Original Read more: Auch Schaffhausen und Genf von russischen Hackerangriffen betroffe Русский ru Швейцарские города снова стали мишенью российских хакеров Read more: Швейцарские города снова стали мишенью российских хакеро

This content was published on January 22, 2025 - 16:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Just before midday, canton Schaffhausen announced that its website was back online after a so-called Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack. Informatik Schaffhausen, working with an external provider, managed to completely fend off the attack. The administration's operations were never affected.

More More Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyber-attacks?

This content was published on Sep 5, 2023 Cyberattacks are a growing headache for governments and companies around the world. Switzerland is no exception.

Read more: Explainer: how vulnerable is Switzerland to cyber-attacks

In the morning, Schaffhausen energy supplier SH Power also displayed an error message. However, its site was back online before midday. Meanwhile, the websites for the cities of Sierre and Geneva remained inaccessible.

The cantonal banks of Zurich and Vaud were hit on Tuesday, while the websites of several Lucerne municipalities were paralysed the day before.

+ How IT security weaknesses put Switzerland at risk

The WEF triggers cyberattacks in Switzerland

The National Cyber Security Centre anticipated these attacks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. DDoS attacks flood websites and apps with so many requests that they become inaccessible, though no data is lost.

+WEF 2025: banking on an AI revolution to overcome protectionism

The Russian hacker group NoName took credit for the attacks online. They were also behind the DDoS attacks linked to the Ukraine conference at Bürgenstock in June 2024 . A year earlier, the group had paralysed Swiss federal government websites.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp