CATCH ROUND 3 OF THE EMIRATES DRIFT CHAMPIONSHIP AT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT THIS SATURDAY FOR A DAY FULL OF ENTERTAINMENT

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, 22 January 2025: The highly anticipated Emirates Drift Championship Fueled by Monster Energy returns to Yas Marina Circuit this weekend on 25 January for Round 3, promising another adrenaline-charged event in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s motorsport scene.



Spectators can enjoy free General Admission access to witness the region’s top drivers compete in precision drift battles, along with entry to the village area featuring delicious food, show-stopping entertainment, and motorsport-themed activities.

For those chasing a closer look at the action, the VIP ticket at AED 170 delivers an all-access experience. Get up close with the cars and drivers in the paddock (ages 14+), meet the stars of the show in an exclusive driver meet-and-greet, and enjoy the best view of the drift battles from a dedicated VIP area.

Following two thrilling rounds of racing, in the Pro Class, Nasser Al Harbali leads with 288 points, followed by Samer Jihad El Sabeh with 210 points and Dany Neville with 187 points. Meanwhile, the Street/Modified Class is topped by Fahad Abdul Latheef with 175 points, Rawad Saifan with 155 points, and Fahad Al Jasmi with 136 points.

Drift enthusiasts will be treated to non-stop action and fierce competition as drivers battle for supremacy on the track, with pivotal championship points on the line.

