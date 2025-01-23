NSE registered investor base crosses 11 crore (110 million) unique investors (unique PANs) and over 21 crore (210 million) total accounts

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 22, 2025: The unique registered investor base on the National Stock Exchange of India crossed the

11-crore (110 million) mark on January 20th, 2025. The total number of client codes (accounts) registered with the exchange stands above 21 crore (210 million) (Includes all client registrations done till date; clients can register with more than one trading member).



Investor registrations at the NSE have experienced a remarkable acceleration in recent times, with 3.6 times jump in the last five years. It took 14 years from the NSE's commencement of operations in 1994 to reach 1 crore investors. The pace then quickened, with the next 1 crore registrations taking about seven years, followed by another 3.5 years for the next crore and the subsequent milestone of adding the fourth crore took just over a year. The rate of growth has since quickened significantly, with each additional 1 crore investors being added in roughly 6-7 months, while the last 1 crore investors were added in just over five months, reflecting a shift in investor enthusiasm and participation in the stock market through direct means.



In the last five months, daily new unique investor registrations have consistently ranged between 47,000 and 73,000. This growth has been driven by several key factors, including the rapid advancement of digitisation, heightened investor awareness, financial inclusion efforts, and strong market performance. In 2024, the Nifty 50 index delivered a return of 8.8%, while the Nifty 500 index saw an impressive 15.2% gain. Indian markets have had positive returns for the past nine consecutive years. Over the five-year period ending December 2024, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 have generated annualised returns of 14.2% and 17.8% respectively, further boosting investor confidence.



The last 10 years have seen a nearly seven-fold jump in investor participation from 1.65 crore investors as of May 1st, 2014, to 11 crore investors today. 20% of Indian households today invest into the markets directly. Small investors from remotest corners be it Jammu or Jorhat invest their hard-earned money in companies in other parts of the country given the trust reposed with Indian markets. Market capitalisation of NSE listed companies has increased nearly 6 times from Rs 73.5 lakh crore as of May 1st, 2014 to Rs. 425 lakh crore today. This reflects India’s burgeoning middle class segment in the country in the last 10 years aligning with our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’



The new investors coming into the market reflect a significant demographic shift. Today, the median age of these investors is now around 32 years, with 40% of them under the age of 30. This is a marked change from just five years ago, when the median age was 38, highlighting a growing interest in the



stock market among younger investors. Furthermore, one in four investors today is a woman, a sign of rising gender diversity through direct participation into the market.



Investor growth has also expanded beyond the urban centers, with all but 30 pin codes in the country having investors registered with the exchange, implying a coverage of 99.84% in the country. Regionally, among the latest one crore registrations, 40% come from North India, followed by 28% from West India, 20% from South India, and 12% from East India. The big states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra continue to lead in investor registrations, together accounting for over a quarter of these new investors. Notably, 47.6% of the last one crore investor registrations originated from districts beyond the top 100, while 62% came from districts beyond top 50, signaling the expanding reach and trust that investors from smaller towns hold in the market. Currently, Maharashtra leads with 1.8 crore (18 million) registered investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.2 crore (12 million), and Gujarat at 98 lakh (9.8 million), with these three states accounting for 36.6% of the 11 crore investors.



Indirect market participation has also seen impressive growth, with nearly 3.7 crore (37 million) new SIP accounts opened between July and December 2024. In addition, average monthly SIP inflows during this period stood at Rs 24,748 crore (Rs 247 billion), rising from Rs 19,972 crore (~Rs 200 billion) in the preceding six months (Jan’24-Jun’24), demonstrating increased investor engagement and confidence in the market.



Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said: “As the new year begins, India’s capital markets have achieved a significant milestone, with the number of registered investors at NSE exceeding the 11-crore mark. This rapid growth, with over one crore new investors added in just five months since crossing the 10-crore mark in August, reflects rising confidence of the Indian public in the stock market as a trusted avenue for wealth creation. Factors such as enhanced digital accessibility, increased investor education, and government initiatives promoting financial inclusion have driven this surge. Additionally, a younger, tech-savvy population and growing awareness of the benefits of equity investments have further accelerated this trend. This milestone highlights a transformative shift in India’s investment landscape, empowering millions to actively participate in the nation’s economic growth and contributing to the deepening of the capital markets.”

________________________________________





MENAFN23012025005232011781ID1109120306