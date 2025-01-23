Trinidad And Tobago Government Must Immediately Resolve The UWI Wage Crisis

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

The of Trinidad and Tobago, led by Keith Rowley, has callously turned its back on The UWI staff and students. While this administration greedily awarded themselves massive pay increases with back pay, they have failed to settle wage negotiations with UWI lecturers, those who dedicate their lives to shaping the minds of our nation's future.

The ongoing protests by the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) have exposed the depth of this administration's betrayal of both students and staff.

Students are suffering. Grades are being withheld, classes disrupted, and their academic futures left in uncertainty, all because this government refuses to settle these negotiations.

The government's refusal to resolve wage negotiations and their reckless 10% funding cut to UWI in 2023 have pushed the institution to the brink of collapse.

UWI lecturers have been working on salaries frozen at 2014 levels, forced to protest just to survive, while students are treated like collateral damage in this crisis.

Imagine working hard for years to earn your degree, only to have your grades held hostage because the government refuses to do its job. This is not just neglect! it is an insult and a betrayal to the students of The UWI.

The UNC National Youth Arm calls out this government for what it is: a self-serving administration that prioritizes its own pockets over the nation's future. They enrich themselves with massive salary increases while leaving UWI lecturers, who shape the leaders of tomorrow, struggling to survive.

This crisis is entirely of the government's making, and they have a responsibility to fix it immediately!

We demand that this government immediately resolve wage negotiations! Enough is enough. The students and staff of UWI are not pawns for political games, and they deserve better than this disgraceful abandonment.

The UNC National Youth Arm stands firmly with UWI students and staff, who have been betrayed by the very leaders entrusted to protect their futures. We will not stop until this government is held accountable for their greed, hypocrisy, and 'crimes' against our nation's youth.

Daniel Rasheed

Chairman, UNC National Youth Arm

