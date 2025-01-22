Discover The Future: Iot-Based Asset Tracking And Monitoring Market Insights For 2029 – Get The Market Analysis!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring size is expected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2024 to USD 9.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.

IoT adoption in industries helps manufacturers achieve the necessary data to manage complex production cycles and manufacturing equipment better, leading to improved operations and profitability. IoT in manufacturing solutions also enables manufacturers to shift from scheduled to predictive maintenance and continuous plant or machine monitoring to reduce downtime and boost production efficiency.

Browse 171 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on "IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2029"

Download PDF Brochure:

List of Industry Players in the IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring:



Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd (China),

u-blox (Switzerland),

Fibocom Wireless Inc. (China),

Telit (US),

Semtech Corporation (US),

Samsara Inc. (US), SEQUANS (France) and others.

Attractive Opportunities in the IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market



The adoption of IoT in the manufacturing industry helps companies to achieve necessary data to better manage complex production cycles and manufacturing equipment

Product launches and partnerships would offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the next five years.

The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed owing to the region's high production and consumption of electronic devices. The demand for IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring modules in the manufacturing and cold chain monitoring applications is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market Dynamics



Drivers : Increasing adoption of automated solutions meeting safety standards helps reduce accidental risks

Restraints : Lack of standardization and interoperability

Opportunities : Growing use of 5G technologies and data analytics in automotive industry Challenges : IoT technologies related security concerns

Ask for Sample Report:

Analysis of IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Industry:

Based on Application:

IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring industry for Automotive application segment to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The scope of the automotive segment includes fleet tracking and management, SKU handling in logistics, and construction equipment such as off-highway vehicle tracking and monitoring. IoT-enabled sensors and gadgets make it feasible to access GPS trackers. IoT allows for asset tracking, automatic location tracking, and geofencing solution tracking. IoT allows effective tracking of usage hours, like acceleration sensors. With IoT in asset trackers, real-time notifications of the asset's arrival enable better process management. It is possible to monitor warehouse stocks using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacons that broadcast data to smartphones or electronic devices. This helps to streamline the asset storage, receiving, and transmission processes.

Based on Segmentation:

The IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring industry for indoor monitoring segment is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period.

Indoor asset tracking is a rapidly growing segment within the broader IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry. It leverages various technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs) to locate and monitor valuable assets within enclosed spaces like warehouses and factories. For instance, monitoring of individual animals within the barns and enclosures to track their feed, water consumption, and health comes under the indoor asset tracking of livestock monitoring. For automotive application indoor monitoring includes tracking robots, equipment, and material within the factory.

IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring industry for Cellular segment is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are rapidly moving toward the development of smart cities by leveraging the widespread use of 4G LTE networks available in these regions. Governments in countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and France are encouraging the widespread adoption of cellular IoT technologies for environmental monitoring applications. Companies usually interact with many communication providers to secure connectivity at each site due to the patchwork quilt of cellular carrier coverage and the unexpected nature of the next location to successfully convey data. When scaling hundreds of drilling rigs across large regions with unknown coverage and service provider alternatives at each location, Pason faces operational issues. To resolve them, the AirLink RV50X Industrial LTE-A Gateway offered by Sierra Wireless was chosen by Pason for its North American communications services.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Based on Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold a significant market share of the IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry during the forecast period.

The North American IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring industry has been studied for the US, Canada, and Mexico. Asset tracking and monitoring play a vital role in the automotive industry. As more and more automobile manufacturers integrate IoT technologies into their supply chains, managers are also reaching new levels of quality control. In June 2023, a news published by IBM mentioned that 99% manufacturing foundries have no visibility about the parts that where they are going. Further, up to 50% of unscheduled downtime in manufacturing facilities occur due to a lack of spare parts or stockouts. Thus, making asset tracking and monitoring an important aspect in North America.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: ... Visit Our Website: