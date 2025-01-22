Bengaluru Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 23, 2025: Warm Start At 17.18 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 26.37 °C on January 23, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.18 °C and 28.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:16 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 149.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 24, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.03 °C and a maximum of 28.15 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 29%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 149.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.