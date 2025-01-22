Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sues Man Who Claimed To Have Incriminating Sex Tapes, Says 'Didn't Exist'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lawyers for Sean“Diddy” Combs filed a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against a man who they claim falsely asserted that he had videos implicating the mogul in sexual assaults involving eight celebrities.

The lawsuit, filed in court in New York City, accuses Courtney Burgess and his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, of spreading“outrageous lies” in an attempt to from the attention surrounding Combs, who was indicted in September on sex trafficking charges, as reported by AP.

Combs also sued Nexstar Media, saying its cable news network, NewsNation, aired Burgess' allegations without looking into whether they were true. The videos, the lawsuit claimed, simply don't exist.

“These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth,” said Erica Wolff, an attorney for Combs.“Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs's right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated.”

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges filed against him following his arrest in September. He remains incarcerated as he awaits his trial, scheduled for May 5, after judges denied him bail.

Following Combs' arrest, Burgess began conducting interviews with reporters, social media influencers, and true crime podcasters, claiming he had received flash drives containing incriminating evidence from the late actress and model Kim Porter. Porter, a longtime partner of Combs, was also the mother of four of his children.