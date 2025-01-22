(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSG Networks released the following statement regarding their carriage dispute with Altice USA:

"Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joins New York Attorney General Letitia James and a bipartisan group of federal, state and local elected officials in imploring Altice USA and MSG Networks to reach a deal that results in the immediate return of MSG Networks' local Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils games to Optimum's lineup and its more than 1 million subscribers in the tri-state area.

MSG Networks yesterday offered to enter into binding arbitration with Altice USA before a neutral third party. Altice USA has claimed that this offer is nothing but a publicity stunt, but we're not seeking publicity and encourage them to accept our offer of binding arbitration and give their subscribers back the games."

