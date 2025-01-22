Election Results For 2025 NCC Board Of Directors And Officers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the outcome of the NCC Board of Directors and Officers election. Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process and officers are appointed by the Board of Directors. New and returning directors are listed below. The full Board of Director listing is available at

New & Renewed Term Appointments:

Carol Wallman, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC, was re-appointed to serve as President of NCC.

Dr. Wallman is the Associate Professor and Coordinator of the NNP Program at Regis University, Denver, Colorado.

Education

DNP, Regis University, Denver, Colorado

MSN, University of Colorado

NNP Certificate, University of Colorado and the Children's Hospital of Denver, Colorado

BSN, University of South Carolina

NCC Service

President of NCC - 2022 to present

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to present

NCC NNP Content Team Member

NCC Certification

NNP-BC, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner - since 1989

Beth R. Steinfeld, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNYAM , was re-elected to the Board of Directors and re-appointed to serve as Vice-President of NCC.

Dr. Steinfeld is the Chair of Advanced Level Nursing Programs, Program Director of the WHNP Program, and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Education

DNP, Nesbitt College of Pharmacy & Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

MS in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, College of Nursing, State University of New York, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York

Certificate in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, Planned Parenthood NYC & SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, NY

BS in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island

NCC Service

Vice-President of NCC - 2023 to present

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2021 to present

Continuing Education Reviewer

NCC Certification

WHNP-BC, Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner - since 1991

Tonnyann T. Swinton, DNP, NPD-BC, RNC-OB, C-EFM , C-ONQS, was re-appointed to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of NCC.

Ms. Swinton is the AVP Clinical Education, Corporate Clinical Education HCA Healthcare, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Education

DNP University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

MSN University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

BSN New York University, New York, New York

NCC Service

Secretary-Treasurer of NCC – 2022 to present

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to present

Inpatient Obstetric Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nurse - since 2004

C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2006

C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021

Christopher Goodier, MD, C-EFM, was re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Dr. Goodier is an Associate Professor with the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine and Program Director, OBGYN Residency for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina.

Education

Fellow, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Doctor of Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Bachelor of Science: Biological Sciences, Clemson, SC

NCC Service

NCC Board of Directors – 2022 to present

Electronic Fetal Monitoring Content Team

NCC Certification

C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2019

Megan Gombold, MSN, RN, RNC-NIC , was re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Gombold is a Clinical Education Specialist in the level IV NICU at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Education

BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT

ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, TX

NCC Service

NCC Board of Directors – 2022 to present

Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

RNC-NIC, Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing – since 2014

Michelle Braun, BSN, RNC-LRN, RNC-NIC, CBC , was elected to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Braun is the Assistant Nurse Manager in the NICU at Advent Health for Children in Orlando, Florida.

Education

BSN, Anderson University, School of Nursing, Anderson, IN

MSN Leadership*, University of Central Florida, College of Nursing, Orlando, FL

*Anticipated graduation date: December 2025

NCC Service

Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

RNC-LRN, Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing – since 2015

RNC-NIC, Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing – since 2021

Carrissa Moody, BSN, RNC-LRN, C-ONQS, was elected to serve as the Certified Nurse Representative to the Nominating Committee.

Ms. Moody is the Charge Nurse/Staff Nurse of 7 Bed Level II NICU and Coordinator for Level II NICU Community Outreach Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound, Texas.

Education

BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT

ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, TX

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2019 to 2024

Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

RNC-LRN, Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing – since 2007

C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021

Meina Montalbano was appointed to serve as the NCC Board Public Member.

Ms. Montalbano resides in Flushing, New York.

Education

Master of Library Science, Seton Hall University

Certified Library Media Specialist, State Board of Education

Master of Arts in Spanish Literature, Miami University

Certificate of Information Technology, Seton Hall University

NCC welcomes their knowledge, expertise and support.

ABOUT NCC:

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is a not for profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care and neonatal pediatric transport.

Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 225,000 licensed health care professionals.

SOURCE National Certification Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED