Ribbon Communications To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 12, 2025

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), which helps many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators modernize and protect their networks with its state-of-the-art real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 . Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
Conference Call Details and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in number: (Domestic) 877-407-2991
Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925
Instant Telephone Access: Call meTM
Live (Listen-only) Webcast: Available via the Investor Relations website at , where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.
About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn .
Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
[email protected]
Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
[email protected]
