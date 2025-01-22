Ribbon Communications To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 12, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ), which helps many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators modernize and protect their networks with its state-of-the-art real time communications and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the close of the on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 . Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in number: (Domestic) 877-407-2991

Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925

Instant Telephone Access: Call meTM

Live (Listen-only) Webcast: Available via the Investor Relations website at , where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

