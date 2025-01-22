Company Commander Whose Deputy Did Not Go To Work, Received“Combat” Pay Was Exposed In Rivne Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have served a notice of suspicion to a company commander of a military unit in Rivne region, who allowed illegal accrual of cash payments, including combat payments, to a subordinate who was absent from service.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Bureau of Investigatio .

From October 2022 to April 2023, the deputy company commander was at home in Rivne, and according to the documents, she was allegedly in a military unit and serving.

The company commander did not pay attention to the absence of his subordinate at the place of service and allowed unjustified accrual of payments totaling more than UAH 777,000. Among other things, she was charged additional payments for allegedly serving in a combat zone.

The commander was served a notice of suspicion of negligent attitude to service, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

The deputy company commander's place of residence in Rivne was searched. Measures are being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state.

