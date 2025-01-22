Morocco Launches $140 Million Dry Port Project In Agadir, Eying Logistic Hub Position

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco took a bold step in expanding its logistics infrastructure on January 20, 2025. officials signed an agreement to build the Agadir Atlantic Hub dry port, a $140 million project set to transform the Souss-Massa region.



Prime Aziz Akhannouch presided over the signing ceremony, underlining the project's importance. The dry will occupy 100 hectares within the Drarga free zone. It will house storage areas, container facilities, and spaces for administrative operations.



This development forms part of Morocco 's strategy to become a key logistics hub. The project aims to boost connectivity between inland areas and coastal ports, streamlining import and export processes for regional businesses.



The Agadir Atlantic Hub promises to create jobs and stimulate trade. It will support crucial industries like agriculture and fishing. The port's strategic location will strengthen Morocco's position in global trade networks.



A joint venture called "Agadir Atlantic Hub" will manage the project. The Special Agency Tanger Mediterranean (TMSA) holds a 60% stake, while the Souss-Massa Region and the Deposit and Management Fund each hold 20%.







This investment showcases Morocco's commitment to economic growth and regional development. It aligns with the country's vision to become a major trade hub for Africa and the Mediterranean.



The project is part of Morocco's 2030 National Port Strategy, aimed at optimizing maritime infrastructure. It will complement existing facilities and reinforce the country's logistics network.



As construction begins, the management team has set strict criteria for recruitment and supplier management. This approach aims to ensure high-quality construction and effective project execution.



The Agadir Atlantic Hub represents a significant milestone in Morocco's economic development. Its success could attract more foreign investment and shape the country's economic future.

