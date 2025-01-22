Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2024 Final Annual Income Distribution For Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual distributions of income for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust. Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol CUSIP Final Annual Distribution Per Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Units Unlisted 74642K104 $ 0.2350 Notional Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Units Unlisted 74642K203 $ 0.2430 Notional Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A-1 (Series 2) Units Unlisted 74642K401 $ 0.2720 Notional Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Units (Series 3) Unlisted 74642K500 $ 0.2820 Notional Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Units Unlisted 74642K302 US $ 0.3220 Notional

Subsequent to the press release issued on December 30, 2024, announcing the 2024 fourth quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust, Purpose confirms the special annual income distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust in the table above will be processed as notional distributions. With a notional distribution, the units issued from the distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The notional capital gain distributions will be applied to unitholders of record as at the close of business on December 30, 2024 . The ex-distribution date for the notional distributions is December 30, 2024, and the distributions will be applicable for the 2024 tax year. The actual breakdown of taxable amounts of notional and cash distributions for 2024 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.