Inaugural 'Innovate For Impact Challenge' Launched By World Food Prize Foundation To Uncover Agricultural Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Competition for Startups will Award $50,000 to Best-in-class Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability Innovation

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The World Food Prize Foundation has launched a search for the latest agricultural breakthroughs with a new global competition,“Innovate for Impact Challenge.” The Challenge is aimed at identifying and supporting early-stage, tech-driven startups whose solutions hold the potential to revolutionize and address the most pressing issues of global food security.Organized by the World Food Prize Foundation, in collaboration with America's Cultivation Corridor, the Innovate for Impact Challenge aims to inspire change and support emerging agricultural technologies that could leave a lasting impact on communities worldwide. The Challenge invites entries from around the world – especially from the Global South – to submit their groundbreaking ideas and solutions that promote sustainable agricultural development and food systems resilience, with a top prize of $50,000.“We are excited to open applications for the inaugural Innovate for Impact Challenge,” said Mashal Husain, incoming President, World Food Prize Foundation.“This competition provides a platform for innovative thinkers to showcase their solutions, gain valuable exposure, and collaborate with experts in the field to turn their ideas into reality. We believe that the solutions of tomorrow will come from the talented and passionate innovators of today.”The Challenge is open to for-profit startups that are in their early stages-from validated concepts to pre-Series A funding. At least one founder must be working full-time on the project. Entries to the awards will be reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges from across the agricultural sector and will be judged based on their innovation impact, market potential, contribution to sustainability, performance, scalability and replicability.The top three finalists will have their travel expenses covered to present their solutions to a global audience at the 2025 Borlaug Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa, offering the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, investors and policymakers. Second- and third-placed finalists will receive prizes of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.Applications to the Innovate for Impact Challenge are open until April 15, 2025. For more information on how to apply and detailed competition guidelines, visit .

