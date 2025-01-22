CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings For The Fourth Quarter And The Year Ended 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth Quarter 2024

Net of $51 million, or $0.36 per share

Return on Average Assets of 1.30% Net Interest Margin of 3.18%

Full Year 2024

Net Earnings of $201 million, or $1.44 per share Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.95% Ontario, CA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the“Company”), announced earnings for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $48.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.37 for the prior quarter and $0.35 for the same period last year. For the fourth quarter of 2024, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.14%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.31%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.30%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $200.7 million, compared with $221.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $1.44 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.59 for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, ROAA was 1.24% and ROATCE was 14.95%, which compares to a 1.35% ROAA and 18.48% ROATCE for 2023. David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented,“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results which represents our 191st consecutive quarter of profitability. I would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and our associates for their commitment.” Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Net interest margin of 3.18%

Efficiency Ratio of 47.34%

TCE Ratio = 9.82% & CET1 Ratio > 16%

Announced 10 million Share Repurchase Program

Q4 average deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $150 million

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 59% of total deposits

Executed the sale and leaseback of two buildings generating pre-tax gains of $16.8 million

Sold $155 million in AFS securities for a pre-tax loss of $16.7 million

Loans declined by $36 million, or 0.4% from the end of the third quarter of 2024

Net recoveries were $180,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024

$19 million increase in OREO $3 million recapture of allowance for credit losses Highlights for the Full Year 2024

Net interest margin of 3.09%

Efficiency ratio < 47%

Grew non-maturity deposits by $338 million from the end of 2023

Loans declined by $368 million, or 4.1% from the end of 2023

Sold $467 million in AFS securities for a pre-tax loss of $28.3 million

Executed the sale and leaseback of four buildings generating pre-tax gains of $25.9 million Redeemed $2.1 billion of Bank Term Funding Program borrowings

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

2024

2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 110,418 $ 113,619 $ 119,356 $ 447,347 $ 487,990 $ 505,513 Recapure of (provision for) credit losses 3,000 - 2,000 3,000 (2,000 ) (10,600 ) Noninterest income 13,103 12,834 19,163 54,474 59,330 49,989 Noninterest expense (58,480 ) (58,835 ) (65,930 ) (233,583 ) (229,886 ) (216,555 ) Income taxes (17,183 ) (16,394 ) (26,081 ) (70,522 ) (93,999 ) (92,922 ) Net earnings $ 50,858 $ 51,224 $ 48,508 $ 200,716 $ 221,435 $ 235,425 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.44 $ 1.59 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.44 $ 1.59 $ 1.67 NIM 3.18 % 3.05 % 3.26 % 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.30 % ROAA 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.24 % 1.35 % 1.39 % ROAE 9.14 % 9.40 % 9.65 % 9.35 % 11.03 % 11.39 % ROATCE 14.31 % 14.93 % 16.21 % 14.95 % 18.48 % 18.85 % Efficiency ratio 47.34 % 46.53 % 47.60 % 46.55 % 42.00 % 38.98 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $110.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represented a $3.2 million, or 2.82%, decrease from the third quarter of 2024, and a $8.9 million, or 7.49%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was due to a $18.2 million decrease in interest income resulting from a $974 million average decrease in earning assets and a 19 basis point decline in our earning asset yield. The decline in earning assets was primarily a result of a $747 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. The decrease in balances held at the Federal Reserve were the result of the $1.3 billion redemption of a Bank Term Fund Program (BTFP) advance at the end of the third quarter of 2024, which resulted in average total borrowings declining by $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline in interest income was partially offset by $15 million decrease in interest expense, including the $14.9 million lower interest on borrowings from the redemption of the BTFP advance.

The decline in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $10.5 million decrease in interest income resulting from a $684 million decrease in average earning assets and a 6 basis point decline in our earning asset yield. Interest expense decreased by $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to $1.1 billion in lower average borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income of $447.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased $40.6 million, or 8.33%, compared to the same period of 2023. Interest income increased by $23.8 million, while interest expense grew by $64.4 million from 2023. Growth in interest income was primarily due to a 25 basis point increase in the earning asset yield. Interest expense on deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $57.8 million, primarily due to a 49 basis point increase in the cost of deposits and repurchase agreements. Average borrowings grew by $163.6 million year over year, resulting in a $6.1 million increase in interest expense. Overall, cost of funds grew from 0.83% for 2023 to 1.32% in 2024.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.18% for the fourth quarter and 3.05% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter cost of funds decreased 34 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a 19 basis point decrease in our interest-earning asset yield. Our cost of funds decreased from 1.47% in the third quarter of 2024 to 1.13% in the fourth quarter, as average borrowings declined quarter over quarter by $1.2 billion. The cost of borrowings decreased from 4.77% in the third quarter of 2024 to 4.62% in the fourth quarter due to the redemption of a $1.3 billion BTFP advance in September 2024. In addition, cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased by four basis points to 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 19 basis point quarter over quarter decrease in our interest-earning asset yield was primarily due to a 16 basis point decrease in loan yields and an 80 basis point decrease in the positive carry on fair value hedging instruments that pay a fixed interest rate and receive daily SOFR. These swaps originally had a total notional value of $1 billion, of which $700 million remained outstanding at December 31, 2024. A $300 million swap that matured in 2027 was terminated in December of 2024. The fourth quarter yield on funds on deposit at the Federal Reserve decreased by 50 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, although these funds decreased as a percentage of earnings assets to 3.5%, from 8.2% in the prior quarter.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 8 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, as a result of lower interest earning asset yields that declined by 6 basis points and a 4 basis point increase in funding costs. Earning asset yields declined from 4.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.24% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The lower earning asset yields included lower loan yields, which declined from 5.18% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 5.15% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as a 66 basis point quarter over quarter decrease in the positive carry on fair value hedging instruments. Funds on deposit at the Federal Reserve yielded 100 basis points less than the prior year quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by 36 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024, but cost of funds only increased by 4 basis points due to a $1.1 billion decrease in average borrowings.

Earning Assets and Deposits

On average, total earning assets declined by $974 million, or 6.52%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 and declined by $684 million, or 4.67% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease includes a $747 million decrease in average funds on deposit at the Federal Reserve, $143.5 million decline in average investment securities, and a $82.7 million decrease in average loans outstanding. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the decrease in earnings assets was primarily due to a $328.1 million decline in average loans outstanding and a $391.7 million decrease in total investment securities. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased on average by $150.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased on average by $115.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $8.9 million, or 0.12%, from the third quarter of 2024 and by $334.8 million, or 4.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 58.7% of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 59.10% for the third quarter of 2024 and 61.30% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Three Months Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.58% 2.67% 2.71% Yield on average loans 5.15% 5.31% 5.18% Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.24% 4.43% 4.30% Cost of deposits 0.93% 0.98% 0.62% Cost of funds 1.13% 1.47% 1.09% Net interest margin (TE) 3.18% 3.05% 3.26% Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total

Total investment securities $ 4,936,514 35.36 % $ 5,080,033 34.01 % $ 5,328,208 36.38 % Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 485,103 3.47 % 1,232,551 8.25 % 443,773 3.03 % Loans 8,522,587 61.04 % 8,605,270 57.61 % 8,856,654 60.47 % Total interest-earning assets 13,962,216 14,935,866 14,646,647 Year Ended December 31, SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2024 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.65% 2.52% 2.03% Yield on average loans 5.26% 5.04% 4.49% Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.35% 4.10% 3.36% Cost of deposits 0.88% 0.41% 0.05% Cost of funds 1.32% 0.83% 0.06% Net interest margin (TE) 3.09% 3.31% 3.30% Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total

Total investment securities $ 5,144,555 35.35 % $ 5,579,488 37.63 % $ 5,939,554 38.47 % Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 720,428 4.95 % 331,156 2.23 % 804,744 5.21 % Loans 8,670,420 59.58 % 8,893,335 59.97 % 8,676,820 56.20 % Total interest-earning assets 14,553,415 14,829,057 15,439,427

Provision for Credit Losses

There was a $3.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter and no provision in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.0 million recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $180,000 compared to net recoveries of $156,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.94% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $3.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to a $2 million provision for credit loss for 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank executed sale-leaseback transactions with the sale of two buildings, that were simultaneously leased back, resulting in a pre-tax net gain of $16.8 million. The gains on selling the buildings were offset by realizing a pre-tax net loss of $16.7 million on the sale of $155 million of AFS securities. Fourth quarter income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) decreased by $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2024 and decreased by $5.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to $6.5 million of income from the surrender and redeployment of the BOLI policies at the end 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income was $54.5 million, compared to $59.3 million for 2023. Noninterest income in 2024 included a total pre-tax gain of $25.9 million from the sale-leaseback of four locations partially offset by pre-tax loss of $28.3 million from the sale of $467 million of AFS securities while 2023 included a $2.6 million gain from an equity fund distribution. Trust and investment income for 2024 grew by $1.2 million, or 9.34%, from the prior year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $58.5 million, compared to $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $65.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease included a $650,000 decrease in staff related expense, offset by an increase in expense of $750,000 due to the recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased by $7.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to $9.2 million FDIC special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting the impact of lower regulatory assessment expense were increases of $346,000 in staff related expenses, $342,000 increase in occupancy expenses and an increase in expense due to a $500,000 recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 47.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 47.60% for the same period of 2023.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 25.25% and was 26% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with 34.97% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 29.80% for year-to-date 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 effective tax rate was impacted by the surrender of certain BOLI policies. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $15.1 billion at December 31, 2024. This represented a decrease of $249.6 million, or 1.62%, from total assets of $15.4 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets included a $201.99 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a $70.6 million decrease in cash and due from banks and depository institutions, and a $33.3 million decrease in net loans, partially offset by a $50.95 million increase in investment securities.

Total assets at December 31, 2024 decreased by $867.3 million, or 5.41%, from total assets of $16.02 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets included a $499.0 million decrease in investment securities, a $361.8 million decrease in net loans, and a $59.1 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.

Sale-Leaseback Transaction

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank executed sale-leaseback transactions and sold two buildings for an aggregate sale price of $30.1 million. The Bank simultaneously entered into lease agreements with the respective purchasers for initial terms of 15 years. These sale-leaseback transactions resulted in a pre-tax net gain of $16.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Bank also recorded Right of Use (“ROU”) assets and corresponding operating lease liabilities each totaling $15.6 million.

Total sale-leaseback transactions for full year 2024 entailed the sale of four buildings sold for a cumulative sale price of $47.1 million, resulting in a pre-tax net gain of $25.9 million and cash proceeds of $44.76 million. Total ROU assets and corresponding operating lease liabilities recorded was $26.8 million.

Investment Securities and BOLI

Total investment securities were $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $50.9 million, or 1.05%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $499.0 million, or 9.20%, from $5.42 billion at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.54 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $447.7 million. AFS securities increased by $76.53 million or 3.10% from September 30, 2024 and decreased by $414.0 million, or 14.01%, from $2.96 billion at December 31, 2023. Pre-tax unrealized loss increased by $80.02 million from September 30, 2024 and decreased by $2.04 million from December 31, 2023.

Concurrent with the sale-leaseback transactions during the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank sold AFS securities with a book value of $154.7 million, resulting in a net pre-tax loss of $16.7 million, which was offset by purchased AFS securities with a book value of $385.0 million. Including the sale of AFS securities during the third quarter of 2024, total book value of AFS securities sold during the second half of 2024 was $467.0 million, resulting in a cumulative net pre-tax loss of $28.3 million.

At December 31, 2024, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.38 billion, a decrease of $25.6 million, or 1.06%, from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $84.9 million, or 3.45%, from December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the Company had $316.2 million of Bank Owned Life insurance (“BOLI”), compared to $316.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $308.7 million at December 31, 2023. The Bank completed a restructuring of the Company's life insurance policies at the end of 2023, which resulted to $4.5 million write-down in value on surrender policies that was offset by a $10.9 million enhancement to cash surrender values, as well as additional policy purchases totaling $41 million.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.54 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $36.1 million, or 0.42%, from September 30, 2024. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans is primarily due to decreases of $111.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $11.3 million in Commercial and Industrial loans, and $9.5 million in agribusiness loans, offset by a seasonal increase of $87 million in dairy & livestock loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $368.5 million, or 4.14%, from December 31, 2023. The year-over-year decrease in total loans is primarily due to decreases of $277.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $50.65 million in construction loans, and $44.7 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we experienced credit charge-offs of $64,000 and total recoveries of $244,000, resulting in net recoveries of $180,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $80.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $82.9 million at September 30, 2024 and $86.8 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.94%. This compares to 0.97% at September 30, 2024 and 0.98% at December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Nonperforming loans (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 25,866 $ 18,794 $ 15,440 SBA 1,529 151 969 Commercial and industrial 340 2,825 4,509 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 60 143 60 SFR mortgage - - 324 Consumer and other loans - - - Total $ 27,795 $ 21,913 $ 21,302 % of Total loans 0.33 % 0.26 % 0.24 % OREO Commercial real estate $ 18,656 $ - $ - Commercial and industrial - - - SFR mortgage 647 647 - Total $ 19,303 $ 647 $ - Total nonperforming assets $ 47,098 $ 22,560 $ 21,302 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.15 % 0.13 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing) Commercial real estate $ - $ 30,701 $ 300 SBA 88 - 108 Commercial and industrial 399 64 12 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - - SFR mortgage - - 201 Consumer and other loans - - 18 Total $ 487 $ 30,765 $ 639 % of Total loans 0.01 % 0.36 % 0.01 % Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due $ 47,585 $ 53,325 $ 21,941 Classified Loans $ 89,549 $ 124,606 $ 102,197

Total nonperforming assets and delinquent loans decreased from $53.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $47.6 million at December 31, 2024. Of the $30.7 million in past due and accruing loans as of September 30, 2024, $24.8 million became classified as nonperforming loans and approximately $1 million became OREO by the end of 2024. The remaining $4.9 million of past due and accruing loans at the end of the third quarter were paid off by the borrower or from the sale of loan collateral. An additional $17.7 million of loans that were classified as nonperforming at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were foreclosed during the fourth quarter and recorded as OREO at December 31, 2024.

Classified loans are loans that are graded“substandard” or worse. Classified loans totaled $89.55 million or 1.05% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared with $124.61 million or 1.44 % of loans at September 30, 2024 and $102.20 million or 1.15 % of total loans at December 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease of $35.06 million is primarily due to a $26.72 million net decrease in classified nonowner occupied commercial real estate loans and a $10.82 million net decrease in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $11.9 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $261.9 million totaled $12.21 billion at December 31, 2024. This represented a net decrease of $256.7 million compared to September 30, 2024. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $505.0 million, or 4.31%, when compared to $11.71 billion at December 31, 2023, partially due to the growth in brokered deposits, which totaled $300 million at December 31, 2024. Overall, non-maturity deposits grew by $314.7 million, or 2.80%, from the end of 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $100.0 million, or 1.40%, when compared to $7.14 billion at September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $169.1 million, or 2.35%, when compared to $7.21 billion at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits were 58.90% of total deposits, compared to 59.12% at September 30, 2024 and 63.03% at December 31, 2023.

Borrowings

As of December 31, 2024, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include maturities of $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027. Total borrowings decreased by $1.57 billion from the end of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, we repaid the $1.3 billion of borrowings from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program, with a cost of 4.76%, that were scheduled to mature in January of 2025.

Capital

The Company's total equity was $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. This represented an overall increase of $108.34 million from total equity of $2.08 billion at December 31, 2023. Retained earnings grew by $96.84 million and other comprehensive income increased by $11.51 million. A new 10 million share 10b5-1 stock repurchase program was authorized by the Board of Directors during the fourth quarter of 2024. No stock repurchases occurred during the fourth quarter of 2024. Our tangible book value per share at December 31, 2024 was $10.10.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.5% 10.6% 10.3% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 16.2% 15.8% 14.6% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 16.2% 15.8% 14.6% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 17.1% 16.6% 15.5% Tangible common equity ratio 9.8% 9.7% 8.5%

CitizensTrust

As of December 31, 2024, CitizensTrust had approximately $4.6 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.3 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $13.73 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2023. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol“CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at and click on the“Investors” tab.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 153,875 $ 200,651 $ 171,396 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 50,823 252,809 109,889 Total cash and cash equivalents 204,698 453,460 281,285 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 480 24,338 8,216 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,542,115 2,465,585 2,956,125 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,379,668 2,405,254 2,464,610 Total investment securities 4,921,783 4,870,839 5,420,735 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 18,012 18,012 18,012 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,536,432 8,572,565 8,904,910 Allowance for credit losses (80,122 ) (82,942 ) (86,842 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,456,310 8,489,623 8,818,068 Premises and equipment, net 27,543 36,275 44,709 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 316,248 316,553 308,706 Intangibles 9,967 11,130 15,291 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 432,792 417,164 340,149 Total assets $ 15,153,655 $ 15,403,216 $ 16,020,993 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,037,096 $ 7,136,824 $ 7,206,175 Investment checking 551,305 504,028 552,408 Savings and money market 3,786,387 3,745,707 3,278,664 Time deposits 573,593 685,930 396,395 Total deposits 11,948,381 12,072,489 11,433,642 Customer repurchase agreements 261,887 394,515 271,642 Other borrowings 500,000 500,000 2,070,000 Other liabilities 257,071 238,381 167,737 Total liabilities 12,967,339 13,205,385 13,943,021 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,498,380 2,472,660 2,401,541 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (312,064 ) (274,829 ) (323,569 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,186,316 2,197,831 2,077,972 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,153,655 $ 15,403,216 $ 16,020,993





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 152,966 $ 162,383 $ 155,556 $ 160,018 $ 171,265 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 484,038 1,216,671 437,554 710,308 323,881 Total cash and cash equivalents 637,004 1,379,054 593,110 870,326 495,146 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 1,065 15,880 6,219 10,120 7,275 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,542,649 2,661,990 2,849,423 2,716,581 3,066,287 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,393,865 2,418,043 2,478,785 2,427,974 2,513,201 Total investment securities 4,936,514 5,080,033 5,328,208 5,144,555 5,579,488 Investment in stock of FHLB 18,012 18,012 18,012 18,012 25,078 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,522,587 8,605,270 8,856,654 8,670,420 8,893,335 Allowance for credit losses (82,960 ) (82,810 ) (88,943 ) (83,580 ) (86,908 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,439,627 8,522,460 8,767,711 8,586,840 8,806,427 Premises and equipment, net 29,959 38,906 44,768 39,191 45,488 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 316,938 315,435 236,055 313,671 251,989 Intangibles 10,650 11,819 15,993 12,571 18,434 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 406,898 365,740 393,227 378,490 351,025 Total assets $ 15,562,489 $ 16,513,161 $ 16,169,125 $ 16,139,598 $ 16,346,172 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,116,050 $ 7,124,952 $ 7,450,856 $ 7,144,129 $ 7,793,336 Interest-bearing 4,998,424 4,931,220 4,703,144 4,779,181 4,644,582 Total deposits 12,114,474 12,056,172 12,154,000 11,923,310 12,437,918 Customer repurchase agreements 456,145 363,959 301,330 354,432 421,112 Other borrowings 500,000 1,729,405 1,585,272 1,515,725 1,352,099 Other liabilities 278,314 196,832 134,373 200,466 128,161 Total liabilities 13,348,933 14,346,368 14,174,975 13,993,933 14,339,290 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,507,060 2,479,766 2,411,269 2,469,095 2,370,700 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (293,504 ) (312,973 ) (417,119 ) (323,430 ) (363,818 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,213,556 2,166,793 1,994,150 2,145,665 2,006,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,562,489 $ 16,513,161 $ 16,169,125 $ 16,139,598 $ 16,346,172





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 110,277 $ 114,929 $ 115,721 $ 455,755 $ 448,295 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 18,041 20,178 22,170 80,890 83,563 Investment securities held-to-maturity 13,020 13,284 13,478 53,151 54,750 Total investment income 31,061 33,462 35,648 134,041 138,313 Dividends from FHLB stock 380 375 431 1,551 1,861 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 5,881 16,986 6,278 38,765 17,861 Total interest income 147,599 165,752 158,078 630,112 606,330 Interest expense: Deposits 28,317 29,821 18,888 105,483 51,535 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 8,291 22,312 19,834 76,709 66,805 Other 573 - - 573 - Total interest expense 37,181 52,133 38,722 182,765 118,340 Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses 110,418 113,619 119,356 447,347 487,990 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (3,000 ) - (2,000 ) (3,000 ) 2,000 Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 113,418 113,619 121,356 450,347 485,990 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,097 5,120 4,975 20,370 20,219 Trust and investment services 3,512 3,565 3,081 13,729 12,556 Loss on sale of AFS investment securities (16,735 ) (11,582 ) - (28,317 ) - Gain on sale leaseback transactions 16,794 9,106 - 25,900 - Other 4,435 6,625 11,107 22,792 26,555 Total noninterest income 13,103 12,834 19,163 54,474 59,330 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,998 36,647 35,652 144,472 139,191 Occupancy and equipment 5,866 6,204 5,524 23,407 22,109 Professional services 2,646 2,855 2,707 10,482 9,082 Computer software expense 3,921 3,906 3,679 15,301 14,051 Marketing and promotion 1,757 1,964 2,092 7,307 6,756 Amortization of intangible assets 1,163 1,286 1,446 5,324 6,452 (Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments - (750 ) (500 ) (1,250 ) (500 ) Other 7,129 6,723 15,330 28,540 32,745 Total noninterest expense 58,480 58,835 65,930 233,583 229,886 Earnings before income taxes 68,041 67,618 74,589 271,238 315,434 Income taxes 17,183 16,394 26,081 70,522 93,999 Net earnings $ 50,858 $ 51,224 $ 48,508 $ 200,716 $ 221,435 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.44 $ 1.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 1.44 $ 1.59 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.80





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 148,128 $ 166,285 $ 158,620 $ 632,248 $ 608,508 Interest expense 37,181 52,133 38,722 182,765 118,340 Net interest income - (TE) $ 110,947 $ 114,152 $ 119,898 $ 449,483 $ 490,168 Return on average assets, annualized 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.24 % 1.35 % Return on average equity, annualized 9.14 % 9.40 % 9.65 % 9.35 % 11.03 % Efficiency ratio [1] 47.34 % 46.53 % 47.60 % 46.55 % 42.00 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.62 % 1.45 % 1.41 % Yield on average loans 5.15 % 5.31 % 5.18 % 5.26 % 5.04 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.24 % 4.43 % 4.30 % 4.35 % 4.10 % Cost of deposits 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.62 % 0.88 % 0.41 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.97 % 1.01 % 0.61 % 0.90 % 0.41 % Cost of funds 1.13 % 1.47 % 1.09 % 1.32 % 0.83 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.18 % 3.05 % 3.26 % 3.09 % 3.31 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2] CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 9.81 % 9.71 % 8.51 % Citizens Business Bank 9.64 % 9.59 % 8.40 % [2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles]) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 138,661,665 138,649,763 138,368,496 138,414,598 138,332,598 Diluted 139,102,524 138,839,499 138,569,762 138,579,141 138,461,507 Dividends declared $ 27,978 $ 27,977 $ 27,945 $ 111,859 $ 111,640 Dividend payout ratio [3] 55.01 % 54.62 % 57.61 % 55.73 % 50.42 % [3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 139,689,686 139,678,314 139,344,981 Book value per share $ 15.65 $ 15.73 $ 14.91 Tangible book value per share $ 10.10 $ 10.17 $ 9.31 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 27,795 $ 21,913 $ 21,302 Other real estate owned (OREO), net 19,303 647 - Total nonperforming assets $ 47,098 $ 22,560 $ 21,302 Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4] $ 6,467 $ 15,769 $ 9,460 [4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.55 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.15 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 170.12 % 367.65 % 407.67 % Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 2024 2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 82,942 $ 82,786 $ 88,995 $ 86,842 $ 85,117 Total charge-offs (64 ) (26 ) (181 ) (4,408 ) (405 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 244 182 28 688 130 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 180 156 (153 ) (3,720 ) (275 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (3,000 ) - (2,000 ) (3,000 ) 2,000 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 80,122 $ 82,942 $ 86,842 $ 80,122 $ 86,842 Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.002 % 0.002 % -0.002 % -0.043 % -0.003 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 66.2 1.02 % $ 69.7 1.05 % $ 69.5 1.02 % Construction 0.3 1.94 % 0.5 3.07 % 1.3 1.91 % SBA 2.6 0.96 % 2.5 0.92 % 2.7 0.99 % Commercial and industrial 6.1 0.66 % 5.3 0.56 % 9.1 0.94 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 3.6 0.86 % 3.8 1.12 % 3.1 0.75 % Municipal lease finance receivables 0.2 0.31 % 0.2 0.28 % 0.2 0.29 % SFR mortgage 0.5 0.16 % 0.4 0.16 % 0.5 0.20 % Consumer and other loans 0.6 1.04 % 0.5 0.99 % 0.4 0.85 % Total $ 80.1 0.94 % $ 82.9 0.97 % $ 86.8 0.98 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2024 2023 2022 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 20.45 $ 15.95 $ 25.98 $ 16.34 $ 24.37 $ 21.36 June 30, $ 17.91 $ 15.71 $ 16.89 $ 10.66 $ 25.59 $ 22.37 September 30, $ 20.29 $ 16.08 $ 19.66 $ 12.89 $ 28.14 $ 22.63 December 31, $ 24.58 $ 17.20 $ 21.77 $ 14.62 $ 29.25 $ 25.26 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 110,277 $ 114,929 $ 114,200 $ 116,349 $ 115,721 Investment securities and other 37,322 50,823 44,872 41,340 42,357 Total interest income 147,599 165,752 159,072 157,689 158,078 Interest expense Deposits 28,317 29,821 25,979 21,366 18,888 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 8,291 22,312 22,244 23,862 19,834 Other 573 - - - - Total interest expense 37,181 52,133 48,223 45,228 38,722 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 110,418 113,619 110,849 112,461 119,356 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (3,000 ) - - - (2,000 ) Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 113,418 113,619 110,849 112,461 121,356 Noninterest income 13,103 12,834 14,424 14,113 19,163 Noninterest expense 58,480 58,835 56,497 59,771 65,930 Earnings before income taxes 68,041 67,618 68,776 66,803 74,589 Income taxes 17,183 16,394 18,741 18,204 26,081 Net earnings $ 50,858 $ 51,224 $ 50,035 $ 48,599 $ 48,508 Effective tax rate 25.25 % 24.25 % 27.25 % 27.25 % 34.97 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared $ 27,978 $ 27,977 $ 28,018 $ 27,886 $ 27,945





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Commercial real estate $ 6,507,452 $ 6,618,637 $ 6,664,925 $ 6,720,538 $ 6,784,505 Construction 16,082 14,755 52,227 58,806 66,734 SBA 273,013 272,001 267,938 268,320 270,619 SBA - PPP 774 1,255 1,757 2,249 2,736 Commercial and industrial 925,178 936,489 956,184 963,120 969,895 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 419,904 342,445 350,562 351,624 412,891 Municipal lease finance receivables 66,114 67,585 70,889 72,032 73,590 SFR mortgage 269,172 267,181 267,593 276,475 269,868 Consumer and other loans 58,743 52,217 49,771 57,549 54,072 Gross loans, at amortized cost 8,536,432 8,572,565 8,681,846 8,770,713 8,904,910 Allowance for credit losses (80,122 ) (82,942 ) (82,786 ) (82,817 ) (86,842 ) Net loans $ 8,456,310 $ 8,489,623 $ 8,599,060 $ 8,687,896 $ 8,818,068 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,037,096 $ 7,136,824 $ 7,090,095 $ 7,112,789 $ 7,206,175 Investment checking 551,305 504,028 515,930 545,066 552,408 Savings and money market 3,786,387 3,745,707 3,409,320 3,561,512 3,278,664 Time deposits 573,593 685,930 774,980 675,554 396,395 Total deposits 11,948,381 12,072,489 11,790,325 11,894,921 11,433,642 Customer repurchase agreements 261,887 394,515 268,826 275,720 271,642 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,210,268 $ 12,467,004 $ 12,059,151 $ 12,170,641 $ 11,705,284





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Nonperforming loans: Commercial real estate $ 25,866 $ 18,794 $ 21,908 $ 10,661 $ 15,440 Construction - - - - - SBA 1,529 151 337 54 969 Commercial and industrial 340 2,825 2,712 2,727 4,509 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 60 143 - 60 60 SFR mortgage - - - 308 324 Consumer and other loans - - - - - Total $ 27,795 $ 21,913 $ 24,957 $ 13,810 $ 21,302 % of Total loans 0.33 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.16 % 0.24 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing): Commercial real estate $ - $ 30,701 $ 43 $ 19,781 $ 300 Construction - - - - - SBA 88 - - 408 108 Commercial and industrial 399 64 103 6 12 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - - - - SFR mortgage - - - - 201 Consumer and other loans - - - - 18 Total $ 487 $ 30,765 $ 146 $ 20,195 $ 639 % of Total loans 0.01 % 0.36 % 0.00 % 0.23 % 0.01 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ 18,656 $ - $ - $ - $ - SBA - - - - - Commercial and industrial - - - - - SFR mortgage 647 647 647 647 - Total $ 19,303 $ 647 $ 647 $ 647 $ - Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 47,585 $ 53,325 $ 25,750 $ 34,652 $ 21,941 % of Total loans 0.56 % 0.62 % 0.30 % 0.40 % 0.25 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 11.5% 10.6% 10.3% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 16.2% 15.8% 14.6% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 16.2% 15.8% 14.6% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 17.1% 16.6% 15.5% Tangible common equity ratio 9.8% 9.7% 8.5%





Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 2,186,316 $ 2,197,831 $ 2,077,972 Less: Goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Intangible assets (9,967 ) (11,130 ) (15,291 ) Tangible book value $ 1,410,527 $ 1,420,879 $ 1,296,859 Common shares issued and outstanding 139,689,686 139,678,314 139,344,981 Tangible book value per share $ 10.10 $ 10.17 $ 9.31





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 50,858 $ 51,224 $ 48,508 $ 200,716 $ 221,435 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,163 1,286 1,446 5,324 6,452 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (344 ) (380 ) (427 ) (1,574 ) (1,907 ) Tangible net income $ 51,677 $ 52,130 $ 49,527 $ 204,466 $ 225,980 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,213,556 $ 2,166,793 $ 1,994,150 $ 2,145,665 $ 2,006,882 Less: Average goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Average intangible assets (10,650 ) (11,819 ) (15,993 ) (12,571 ) (18,434 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,437,084 $ 1,389,152 $ 1,212,335 $ 1,367,272 $ 1,222,626 Return on average equity, annualized [2] 9.14 % 9.40 % 9.65 % 9.35 % 11.03 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized [2] 14.31 % 14.93 % 16.21 % 14.95 % 18.48 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates. [2] Annualized where applicable.