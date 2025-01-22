UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2024 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS ) announced today that it will report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. There will be a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
A live webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.
Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
