Grammy-Nominated Jazz Trombonist Hank Bilal To Celebrate His Birthday With A Special Performance At Roscoe's Jazz Lounge

- Hank BilalLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-nominated jazz trombonist Hank Bilal will bring the funk, soul, and celebration to Roscoe's Jazz Lounge in Long Beach, CA, on February 1, 2025, at 8 PM, as he hosts a special birthday performance. The event promises a night of electrifying music, and soulful spoken word, all set against the backdrop of Grammy weekend.Hank Bilal, a South Carolina native known for his smooth yet dynamic sound, will perform fan favorites and original compositions alongside Jermone Randall and Friends, with the evening hosted by jazz vocalist Castella. The celebration will also feature special guest Zemill, who will perform spoken word pieces to complement the night's groovy and soulful vibes.“This event will be my way of celebrating my upcoming birthday, which is January 31,” shared Hank Bilal.“I said I was going to go to the Grammys for my next birthday because both events are a few days away from each other. Since I was already going to be in the area, I reached out to management for Roscoe's Jazz Lounge in Long Beach, and they agreed to let me have a show there.”Adding to the celebration, Zemill expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“I'm honored and excited to join the great Hank Bilal for his Jazzy Celebration Grammy Weekend! It's gonna be a hot and groovy affair!”In addition to the festivities, a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to support victims of the recent fires in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, reflecting Bilal's commitment to giving back to the community.Event Details:What: Hank Bilal: A Jazzy CelebrationWhen: February 1, 2025, at 8 PMWhere: Roscoe's Jazz Lounge, 730 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802Tickets: $20 General Admission | $30 at the DoorFor Tickets click here: EventbriteWhether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary, Grammy Awards Weekend, or simply the joy of music and life, this event is a must-attend for jazz enthusiasts and fans of Hank Bilal's extraordinary artistry.About Hank Bilal:Hank Bilal is a Grammy-nominated jazz trombonist, composer, and performer celebrated for his innovative blend of jazz, funk, and soul. With a passion for music and a dedication to creating memorable experiences, Hank continues to captivate audiences worldwide.About Zemill:Zemill is an acclaimed spoken word artist whose powerful performances inspire and connect audiences. Known for his dynamic delivery and thought-provoking words, Zemill adds a unique and soulful element to any event.Media Contact:Desirae L. BensonEntertainment Publicist...###

