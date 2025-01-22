Freedman Normand Friedland Announces Partner Promotion For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, a leading litigation boutique with offices in New York, Miami, and Boston, is delighted to announce the of Stephen Lagos to partner.

"Stephen exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding litigator-unwavering dedication, exceptional skill, and a steadfast commitment to achieving the best outcomes for our clients. We are proud to welcome him to the partnership," said Vel Freedman.

Stephen brings a wealth of experience in high-stakes commercial litigation and leverages his strategic insight and problem-solving abilities to navigate the complexities of his clients' most challenging disputes. He will continue to deliver exceptional results and strengthen the firm's reputation for excellence.

About Freedman Normand Friedland

Freedman Normand Friedland is a leading litigation boutique based in Miami, New York, and Boston, specializing in complex commercial litigation, class actions, and other high-value disputes. Our team of experienced lawyers is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients, helping them achieve their goals and succeed in today's complex legal environment.

