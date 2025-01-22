Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call For Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX ) will announce its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, in a release to be issued on Thursday, February 6, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Equifax will host a call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 6, in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on href="" rel="nofollow" equifa on February 6 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call:

US/Canada: 877-559-1190 / +1 201-389-0916

International: Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Webcast:

To view the webcast and slide presentation, please click the link and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on href="" rel="nofollow" equifa beginning on February 7.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX ), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Molly Clegg for Equifax

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

