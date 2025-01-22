UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2024 DISTRIBUTIONS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH) today announced the tax of its 2024 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH's common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2024. Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/24 $ 0.205 $ 0.040241 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.164759 $ 0.040241 6/17/24 $ 0.215 $ 0.042204 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.172796 $ 0.042204 9/16/24 $ 0.215 $ 0.042204 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.172796 $ 0.042204 12/16/24 $ 0.215 $ 0.042204 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.172796 $ 0.042204 TOTAL $ 0.850 $ 0.166853 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.683147 $ 0.166853





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/24 $ 0.205 19.629887 % 0 % 0 % 80.370113 % 19.629887 % 6/17/24 $ 0.215 19.629887 % 0 % 0 % 80.370113 % 19.629887 % 9/16/24 $ 0.215 19.629887 % 0 % 0 % 80.370113 % 19.629887 % 12/16/24 $ 0.215 19.629887 % 0 % 0 % 80.370113 % 19.629887 % TOTAL $ 0.850 19.629887 % 0 % 0 % 80.370113 % 19.629887 %

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/24 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375 6/17/24 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375 9/16/24 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375 12/16/24 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375 TOTAL $ 1.593750 $ 1.593750 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.593750





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/24 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 6/17/24 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 9/16/24 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % 12/16/24 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 % TOTAL $ 1.593750 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 %

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS

Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($) 1/16/2024 15.715 15.000 0.715 2/15/2024 14.455 13.750 0.705 3/15/2024 15.655 15.125 0.530 4/15/2024 15.385 14.875 0.510 5/15/2024 16.035 15.250 0.785 6/17/2024 15.400 14.750 0.650 7/15/2024 17.100 16.250 0.850 8/15/2024 19.465 18.500 0.965 9/16/2024 20.415 19.500 0.915 10/15/2024 18.865 18.000 0.865 11/15/2024 19.295 18.625 0.670 12/16/2024 19.390 18.500 0.890

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 139 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,200 developed homesites, of which 10,300 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 139 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites that UMH owns and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997

