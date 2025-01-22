Hain Celestial Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, plans to issue its results for the fiscal second quarter before the opens on Monday, February 10, 2025. The company will host a call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM ET. Speaking on behalf of Hain Celestial will be Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lee Boyce, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session with covering analysts will follow the prepared remarks.

The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at . Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and referencing conference ID: 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Monday, February 17, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® Jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit and LinkedIn.

