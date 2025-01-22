CNO Financial Group To Release Fourth Quarter Results On February 6, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Group, (NYSE: CNO ) will report results for the fourth quarter of 2024 after the closes on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The company will host a call to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Participate by Dial-In

To participate, please register here . Upon registering, you will be provided with call details and a registrant ID that is used to track attendance on the conference call. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

Participate by Webcast

For those investors who prefer to listen to the call online, we will broadcast the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at href="" rel="nofollow" CNOin . Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register.

Participate by Replay

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of our website at href="" rel="nofollow" CNOin .

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO ) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $38 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,800 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc .

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED