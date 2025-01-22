Universal Logistics Holdings To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings On Thursday, February 6, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WARREN, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, (NASDAQ: ULH ) announced today the planned release of fourth quarter 2024 results after the closes on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The company's quarterly call will be held Friday, February 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Date: Friday, February 7, 2025 Call Toll Free: (800) 836-8184 International Dial-in: +1 (646) 357-8785

A replay of the conference call will be available through February 14, 2025, by calling (888) 660-6345 (toll free) or +1 (646) 517-4150 (toll) and using encore replay code 40331#. The call will also be available on href="" rel="nofollow" universallogistic .

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including value-added, dedicated, intermodal and trucking services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

