Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results


1/22/2025 4:18:14 PM

Year Over Year book Value grew 12.8% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 13.6%

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX ) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Net income totaled $13.7 million, or $0.92 and $0.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.85 and $0.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income totaled $43.4 million, representing an increase of 7.6% from $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets of 1.13% annualized for the quarter compared to 1.14% annualized for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.90% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio improved to 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Gross loans grew $76.6 million to $3.97 billion, 2.0% more than the $3.89 billion reported as of September 30, 2024.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.65 and $27.29, respectively, compared to $28.13 and $26.75, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income totaled $47.7 million, or $3.14 and $2.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $33.4 million, or $2.11 and $1.98 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Total assets increased $546.4 million to $4.94 billion as of December 31, 2024, or 12.4% over the $4.40 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Gross loans grew $327.6 million to $3.97 billion as of December 31, 2024, 9.0% more than the $3.64 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits increased $507.4 million to $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024, or 13.3% over the $3.80 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Opened three de novo branches in Austin, The Woodlands, and Houston, Texas.





(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast, said, "I take tremendous pride in our remarkable team. Third Coast has exceptionally talented and dedicated bankers who consistently achieve outstanding results. For example, our fourth quarter net interest income was $43.4 million, reflecting robust growth over the past 14 quarters. This impressive milestone is just one of the noteworthy metrics that reflect our core values and underscore our commitment to operational efficiency and profitability. We delivered many other positive metrics that highlight not only our strategic initiatives, but also the unwavering loyalty and tireless work of our entire team.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential to further strengthen our position and continue producing outstanding results. Third Coast remains focused on sustaining this momentum by innovating and adapting to evolving market conditions. We continue to explore new opportunities that align with our growth objectives while staying true to our mission of delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders," Mr. Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, resulting from loan growth and additional investments in federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with correspondent banks, offset by a slightly higher provision for credit loss and an increase in salary and employee benefit expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.92 per share and $0.79 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.85 per share and $0.74 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.68%, compared to 7.90% for the third quarter of 2024 and 7.75% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.33%, compared to 4.75% for the third quarter of 2024 and 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.6% from $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 16.4% from $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $85.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.4% from $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 11.0% from $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in interest income was primarily due to the increase in interest income from federal funds sold and deposits in interest-bearing correspondent banks which increased $1.9 million, or 68.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2024 at $42.1 million and $42.3 million, respectively, and increased from $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to gains recorded on the sale of investment securities of $196,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to losses recorded on the sale of investment securities of $480,000 in the previous quarter, offset by a decrease in syndication fees during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increased salary expense resulting from new hires, increased bonus expense and a reduction in salary expense deferral related to loan fundings during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio improved to 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.97 billion, an increase of $76.6 million, or 2.0%, from $3.89 billion as of September 30, 2024, and an increase of $327.6 million, or 9.0%, from $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023. Real estate and municipal loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2024, with real estate loans increasing $56.9 million and municipal loans increasing $21.7 million from the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024 were $27.9 million, compared to $24.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $17.3 million at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.70%, compared to 0.62% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.48% as of December 31, 2023. The increase from September 30, 2024 was due primarily to $6.7 million in loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter, partially offset by $1.7 million in paydowns, $1.1 million in loans returned to accrual status, and a $690,000 loan charged-off. Of the loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter, one commercial loan relationship represented $5.4 million of the downgrades and has a loan-to-value ratio of 35%. We do not anticipate losses on these recent downgrades to nonaccrual.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.3 million represented 1.02% of the $3.97 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $879,000 and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $3.4 million and $1.2 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 7.9% from $3.99 billion as of September 30, 2024, and an increase of 13.3% from $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $489.8 million as of September 30, 2024, to $602.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and represented 14.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $296.7 million, or 10.6%, time deposits decreased $89.7 million, or 13.4%, and savings accounts decreased $3.2 million, or 10.3%, respectively, from September 30, 2024.

The average cost of deposits was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 35-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024 and a 24-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decreases were due to noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth and the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at . For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through January 28, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13750591#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2024



2023


(Dollars in thousands)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31


















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

371,157

$

258,191

$

241,809

$

367,831

$

296,926

Federal funds sold

50,045


12,265


12,088


130,429


114,919

Total cash and cash equivalents

421,202


270,456


253,897


498,260


411,845
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

356


353


350


-


-

Investment securities available-for-sale

384,025


292,104


286,167


246,291


178,087

Loans held for investment

3,966,425


3,889,831


3,758,159


3,746,178


3,638,788

Less: allowance for credit losses

(40,304)


(39,683)


(38,211)


(38,140)


(37,022)

Loans, net

3,926,121


3,850,148


3,719,948


3,708,038


3,601,766

Accrued interest receivable

25,820


26,111


27,518


25,769


23,120

Premises and equipment, net

26,230


26,696


27,626


26,844


28,554

Bank-owned life insurance

68,341


67,679


67,030


66,443


65,861

Non-marketable securities, at cost

15,980


24,328


16,147


16,095


16,041

Deferred tax asset, net

11,445


8,654


8,972


8,712


9,227

Derivative assets

6,479


5,786


7,799


11,015


8,828

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

19,863


20,397


20,944


20,729


21,439

Goodwill and other intangible assets

18,841


18,882


18,922


18,963


19,003

Other assets

17,743


16,176


18,799


13,244


12,303

Total assets

$

4,942,446

$

4,627,770

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

602,082

$

489,822

$

464,498

$

424,019

$

459,553

Interest bearing

3,708,416


3,504,616


3,391,093


3,626,653


3,343,595

Total deposits

4,310,498


3,994,438


3,855,591


4,050,672


3,803,148
















Accrued interest payable

6,281


7,283


5,668


3,927


4,794

Derivative liabilities

8,660


6,874


7,626


8,253


10,687

Lease liability - operating leases

20,900


21,412


21,919


21,647


22,280

Other liabilities

23,754


34,632


30,786


27,806


23,763

Line of credit - Senior Debt

30,875


31,875


36,875


43,875


38,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,759


80,708


80,656


80,605


80,553

Total liabilities

4,481,727


4,177,222


4,039,121


4,236,785


3,984,100
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,848


13,746


13,744


13,731


13,683

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

321,696


320,871


320,496


320,077


319,613

Retained earnings

121,697


109,160


97,583


87,971


78,775

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,508


7,801


4,205


2,869


933

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

460,719


450,548


434,998


423,618


411,974

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,942,446

$

4,627,770

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March
31



December
31



December
31



December
31


























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

76,017

$

75,468

$

73,103

$

70,671

$

70,325

$

295,259

$

248,911

Investment securities available-for-sale

4,939


4,532


4,491


3,093


2,746


17,055


8,313

Federal funds sold and other

4,580


2,719


3,631


5,112


3,996


16,042


9,320

Total interest income

85,536


82,719


81,225


78,876


77,067


328,356


266,544
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

40,233


40,407


40,410


38,698


37,671


159,748


115,044

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,865


1,929


1,957


2,099


2,065


7,850


11,975

Total interest expense

42,098


42,336


42,367


40,797


39,736


167,598


127,019
























Net interest income

43,438


40,383


38,858


38,079


37,331


160,758


139,525
























Provision for credit losses

1,156


1,085


1,900


1,560


1,100


5,701


6,320
























Net interest income after credit loss expense

42,282


39,298


36,958


36,519


36,231


155,057


133,205
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

1,772


2,143


1,515


1,505


850


6,935


3,233

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

662


649


587


582


559


2,480


2,101

Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

196


(480)


123


157


21


(4)


482

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


-


30


326


30


440

Other

243


205


663


69


401


1,180


1,949

Total noninterest income

2,873


2,517


2,888


2,343


2,157


10,621


8,205
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

17,018


15,679


15,917


16,502


16,119


65,116


62,217

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,292


3,229


3,146


3,045


2,875


12,712


11,285

Legal and professional

1,587


1,037


1,621


1,385


2,305


5,630


7,783

Data processing and network expense

1,182


1,608


1,046


1,418


987


5,254


4,735

Regulatory assessments

1,196


1,249


1,005


980


942


4,430


2,598

Advertising and marketing

526


420


406


355


614


1,707


2,627

Software purchases and maintenance

766


854


828


817


839


3,265


2,375

Loan operations

189


227


262


226


134


904


673

Telephone and communications

144


166


141


134


125


585


510

Other

1,330


1,085


1,257


1,052


1,474


4,724


4,995

Total noninterest expense

27,230


25,554


25,629


25,914


26,414


104,327


99,798
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
EXPENSE

17,925


16,261


14,217


12,948


11,974


61,351


41,612
























Income tax expense

4,192


3,486


3,421


2,581


2,285


13,680


8,211
























NET INCOME

13,733


12,775


10,796


10,367


9,689


47,671


33,401
























Preferred stock dividends declared

1,196


1,198


1,184


1,171


1,197


4,749


4,736
























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS

$

12,537

$

11,577

$

9,612

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

42,922

$

28,665
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

0.92

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

3.14

$

2.11

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.79

$

0.74

$

0.63

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

2.78

$

1.98

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



December
31



December
31


























Earnings per share, basic

$

0.92

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

3.14

$

2.11

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.79

$

0.74

$

0.63

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

2.78

$

1.98

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

17.25

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

17.25

$

68.44

$

68.25
























Return on average assets (A)

1.13

%

1.14

%

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.90

%

1.05

%

0.86

%

Return on average common equity (A)

12.66

%

12.12

%

10.53

%

10.44

%

9.86

%

11.48

%

8.66

%

Return on average tangible common
equity (A) (B)

13.29

%

12.76

%

11.10

%

11.03

%

10.44

%

12.09

%

9.19

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.71

%

3.73

%

3.62

%

3.60

%

3.61

%

3.67

%

3.73

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

58.80

%

59.57

%

61.39

%

64.11

%

66.89

%

60.88

%

67.55

%























Capital Ratios























Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):





















Total common equity to total assets

7.98

%

8.31

%

8.24

%

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.98

%

7.86

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (B)

7.63

%

7.93

%

7.85

%

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.63

%

7.46

%

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
assets)

8.41

%

8.38

%

8.29

%

7.97

%

8.06

%

8.41

%

8.06

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

9.90

%

9.93

%

9.88

%

9.54

%

9.70

%

9.90

%

9.70

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.68

%

12.80

%

12.78

%

12.41

%

12.66

%

12.68

%

12.66

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.12

%

9.53

%

9.24

%

9.15

%

9.23

%

9.12

%

9.23

%























Third Coast Bank:





















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
assets)

12.35

%

12.45

%

12.52

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.35

%

12.52

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.35

%

12.45

%

12.52

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.35

%

12.52

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.29

%

13.42

%

13.49

%

13.28

%

13.49

%

13.29

%

13.49

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

11.37

%

11.95

%

11.71

%

11.81

%

11.91

%

11.37

%

11.91

%























Other Data























Weighted average shares:





















Basic

13,698,010


13,665,400


13,657,223


13,606,256


13,603,149


13,656,859


13,583,553

Diluted

17,394,884


17,184,991


17,018,680


16,936,003


16,890,381


17,133,845


16,877,891

Period end shares outstanding

13,769,780


13,667,591


13,665,505


13,652,888


13,604,665


13,769,780


13,604,665

Book value per share

$

28.65

$

28.13

$

26.99

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

28.65

$

25.41

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

27.29

$

26.75

$

25.60

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

27.29

$

24.02

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

(B)

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D)

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


























Assets

























Interest-earnings assets:























Loans, gross

$

3,937,405

$

76,017

7.68 %

$

3,801,954

$

75,468

7.90 %

$

3,600,980

$

70,325

7.75 %

Investment securities

342,474


4,939

5.74 %

300,969


4,532

5.99 %

203,376


2,746

5.36 %

Federal funds sold and other
interest-earning assets

379,836


4,580

4.80 %

209,841


2,719

5.15 %

299,165


3,996

5.30 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,659,715


85,536

7.30 %

4,312,764


82,719

7.63 %

4,103,521


77,067

7.45 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(39,855)







(38,425)







(38,274)





Total interest-earning assets, net of
allowance

4,619,860







4,274,339







4,065,247





Noninterest-earning assets

195,143







195,681







194,659





Total assets

$

4,815,003






$

4,470,020






$

4,259,906






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,692,533

$

40,233

4.33 %

$

3,383,897

$

40,407

4.75 %

$

3,202,462

$

37,671

4.67 %

Note payable and line of credit

109,294


1,708

6.22 %

113,536


1,853

6.49 %

118,816


2,065

6.90 %

FHLB advances

11,900


157

5.25 %

5,757


76

5.25 %

-

-

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,813,727


42,098

4.39 %

3,503,190


42,336

4.81 %

3,321,278


39,736

4.75 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

484,738







457,451







472,738





Other liabilities

56,369







63,255







57,918





Total liabilities

4,354,834







4,023,896







3,851,934





Shareholders' equity

460,169







446,124







407,972





Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$

4,815,003






$

4,470,020






$

4,259,906





Net interest income



$

43,438






$

40,383






$

37,331


Net interest spread (1)






2.91 %






2.82 %






2.70 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.71 %






3.73 %






3.61 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Years Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate


















Assets

















Interest-earnings assets:















Loans, gross

$

3,786,776

$

295,259

7.80 %

$

3,366,180

$

248,911

7.39 %

Investment securities

286,039


17,055

5.96 %

197,286


8,313

4.21 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
assets

312,590


16,042

5.13 %

181,782


9,320

5.13 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,385,405


328,356

7.49 %

3,745,248


266,544

7.12 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(38,500)







(36,750)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

4,346,905







3,708,498





Noninterest-earning assets

194,775







188,514





Total assets

$

4,541,680






$

3,897,012






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,459,151

$

159,748

4.62 %

$

2,785,605

$

115,044

4.13 %

Note payable and line of credit

116,222


7,617

6.55 %

113,552


7,657

6.74 %

FHLB advances and other

4,438


233

5.25 %

79,546


4,318

5.43 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,579,811


167,598

4.68 %

2,978,703


127,019

4.26 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

460,537







473,558





Other liabilities

61,148







47,527





Total liabilities

4,101,496







3,499,788





Shareholders' equity

440,184







397,224





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,541,680






$

3,897,012





Net interest income



$

160,758






$

139,525


Net interest spread (1)






2.81 %






2.86 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.67 %






3.73 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March 31



December 31




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

448,134

$

470,222

$

499,941

$

510,266

$

520,822

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

652,119


611,617


612,268


598,311


586,626

Residential

336,736


339,558


349,461


345,890


342,589

Construction, development & other

871,373


825,302


756,646


725,176


693,553

Farmland

30,915


35,650


31,049


29,706


30,396

Commercial & industrial

1,497,408


1,499,302


1,361,401


1,350,289


1,263,077

Consumer

1,859


2,002


2,216


2,382


2,555

Municipal and other

127,881


106,178


145,177


184,158


199,170

Total loans

$

3,966,425

$

3,889,831

$

3,758,159

$

3,746,178

$

3,638,788


















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans

$

26,773

$

23,522

$

23,910

$

18,130

$

16,649

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

1,173


522


507


3,614


670

Total nonperforming loans

27,946


24,044


24,417


21,744


17,319

Other real estate owned

862


283


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$

28,808

$

24,327

$

24,417

$

21,744

$

17,319


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

879

$

(57)

$

1,829

$

742

$

1,505


















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

10,433

$

9,696

$

10,051

$

2,369

$

1,211

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

-


68


74


1,225


1,235

Residential

2,226


2,664


2,767


2,837


2,938

Construction, development & other

400


1


301


406


247

Commercial & industrial

13,714


11,093


10,717


11,293


11,018

Total nonaccrual loans

$

26,773

$

23,522

$

23,910

$

18,130

$

16,649


















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.58

%

0.53

%

0.55

%

0.47

%

0.39

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.70

%

0.62

%

0.65

%

0.58

%

0.48

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.02

%

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(annualized)

0.09

%

(0.01)

%

0.20

%

0.08

%

0.17

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended



Years Ended




2024



2023



2024



2023


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



December
31



December
31
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity

$

460,719

$

450,548

$

434,998

$

423,618

$

411,974

$

460,719

$

411,974

Less: Preferred stock including additional
paid in capital

66,160


66,117


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,160


66,225

Total common equity

394,559


384,431


368,773


357,393


345,749


394,559


345,749

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
net

18,841


18,882


18,922


18,963


19,003


18,841


19,003

Tangible common equity


$

375,718

$

365,549

$

349,851

$

338,430

$

326,746

$

375,718

$

326,746






















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,769,780


13,667,591


13,665,505


13,652,888


13,604,665


13,769,780


13,604,665






















Book Value Per Share

$

28.65

$

28.13

$

26.99

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

28.65

$

25.41

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$

27.29

$

26.75

$

25.60

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

27.29

$

24.02












































Tangible Assets:






















Total assets

$

4,942,446

$

4,627,770

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,942,446

$

4,396,074

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net

18,841


18,882


18,922


18,963


19,003


18,841


19,003

Tangible assets

$

4,923,605

$

4,608,888

$

4,455,197

$

4,641,440

$

4,377,071

$

4,923,605

$

4,377,071






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

7.98

%

8.31

%

8.24

%

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.98

%

7.86

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.63

%

7.93

%

7.85

%

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.63

%

7.46

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity

$

460,169

$

446,124

$

433,510

$

420,646

$

407,972

$

440,184

$

397,224

Less: Average preferred stock including
additional paid in capital

66,121


66,223


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,198


66,225

Average common equity

394,048


379,901


367,285


354,421


341,747


373,986


330,999

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net

18,865


18,906


18,946


18,987


19,027


18,926


19,088

Average tangible common equity

$

375,183

$

360,995

$

348,339

$

335,434

$

322,720

$

355,060

$

311,911






















Net Income

$

13,733

$

12,775

$

10,796

$

10,367

$

9,689

$

47,671

$

33,401

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,196


1,198


1,184


1,171


1,197


4,749


4,736

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

12,537

$

11,577

$

9,612

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

42,922

$

28,665






















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

12.66

%

12.12

%

10.53

%

10.44

%

9.86

%

11.48

%

8.66

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



13.29

%

12.76

%

11.10

%

11.03

%

10.44

%

12.09

%

9.19

%

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

