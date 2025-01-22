ACV To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results On February 19, 2025, And Host Analyst Day On March 11, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, announced today that the Company will report fourth quarter 2024 results after close and host a call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-704-4453 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0920) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

2025 Analyst Day

ACV will host an analyst meeting on March 11, 2025. The event location is Convene at 530 Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The program will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and conclude at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by a reception with ACV's management team. To register for the event, please send an email to ... .

Webcast

Live webcasts of both events will be available on the Company's investor relations website at , and archived replays will be available afterward.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit .

