Kaltura To Announce Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 On Thursday, February 20, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Experience Cloud, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2024, before open on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Kaltura will host a call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789 International Toll: +1- 201-689-8562

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura's website at:

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit .

