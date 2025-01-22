Global Airline Industry Revenue To Exceed $1 Trillion In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Air Association (IATA) reports record-breaking air demand in 2024. IATA's Country Director in Brazil, Dany Oliveira, shared this information. Strong performance in major passenger markets drove this growth.



International traffic increased across all regions. Northeast Asia led passenger traffic growth. This reflects China's rising international traffic to nearby sub-regions and domestic tourism.



Established markets like Western Europe and North America contributed solidly. These markets showed resilient demand, boosting the entire sector's growth.



Emerging aviation markets grew the most in 2024. They continue to show great potential. The Middle East became crucial for global air traffic. However, the region saw modest growth in international passengers.



This was mainly due to decreased traffic related to countries in conflict. The sector raised passenger traffic to new records despite capacity constraints in 2024.







RPK and ASK growth aligned with pre-pandemic decade trends. Passenger traffic increase is expected to follow this trajectory. Persistent demand and airline expansion in key emerging economies support this trend.



Passenger load factors reached all-time highs across regions in 2024. IATA predicts over 5.2 billion passengers on 40 million flights worldwide in 2025. However, supply chain issues may limit potential traffic growth.



In short, the aviation industry's resilience and adaptability shine through these challenges. Dany Oliveira emphasizes the industry's ability to face challenges and seize opportunities.



The continuous growth reflects this adaptability. As 2025 approaches, the aviation sector prepares for another year of expansion and innovation. It aims to meet the increasing global demand for air travel.

