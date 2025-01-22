MBRF And UNDP Announce Opening Of Registrations For Future Skills Academy

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) opened registrations for the 'Future Skills Academy,' an initiative launched by MBRF and UNDP in partnership with Coursera. The initiative seeks to bridge the skills gap in the Arab world by empowering individuals with vital professional and academic capabilities required to adapt to the ever-evolving job and ensure an advanced and sustainable future.







The Academy aims to develop its educational pathways with a focus on the most in-demand employment opportunities in the labor market. It primarily emphasizes the promotion of diverse skills, including transferable skills that encompass personal development, digital proficiency, and job readiness. Furthermore, it includes entrepreneurial skills, along with technical, administrative, and financial skills, as well as advanced technological competencies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, digital marketing, machine learning, blockchain, and data analysis, among others.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“We are delighted to open the registration process of the Future Skills Academy, which we regard as a vital initiative designed to equip individuals with vital skills required to address future challenges. We strongly believe that investing in human capabilities development is crucial for comprehensive advancement, further enabling individuals to make effective contributions to their communities.”





Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor and Knowledge Project Manager at UNDP, said:“Various global reports indicate that the growth of AI will significantly reshape the employment landscape by 2030. This underscores the dire need to empower individuals in the Arab region with skills that are essential to thrive in the future job market. By developing a highly skilled workforce, we can contribute to boosting the overall competitiveness of Arab economies. UNDP remains committed to supporting communities, with special focus on disadvantaged and vulnerable populations, to ensure a prosperous future.”

The Academy offers two enrollment options for its programs. The first option allows individuals to join independently by registering on the Academy's website, while the second option involves having partner organizations, such as government bodies, non-profits, industry associations, or other institutions, nominate interested learners. This method utilizes the expertise and networks of these organizations to effectively reach targeted groups that would benefit from the initiative and possess the relevant skill sets.

Furthermore, the Academy has streamlined the steps for participation, beginning with a simplified registration process. Applicants need only to provide a valid identity card, ensuring complete privacy and confidentiality. After this, participants can choose their preferred learning path based on their specific requirements and goals, as outlined in the program's guide section. The Academy aims to ensure that the program runs continuously and that individuals can enroll at any time. Upon completing the learning path, learners will receive a set of certificates in addition to a UNDP-MBRF-Coursera badge detailing the skills they acquired.

The Future Skills Academy invites everyone interested in seizing this remarkable opportunity to enhance their skills and advance their professional and academic goals. By participating in well-structured training programs, learners can gain the ability to achieve their aspirations while contributing to the development of a prosperous and sustainable future in all areas.