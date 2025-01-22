Monkeytilt And West Coast Customs Unveil The Ultimate Tailgate Experience: The Tilt Truck

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A High-Tech Mobile Gaming and Entertainment Hub Debuts Ahead of the Big Game.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MonkeyTilt , the pioneering a new era of entertainment and gaming, has partnered with the legendary West Coast to create The Tilt Truck: a mobile hub that blends gaming, luxury, and culture for fans seeking high-energy excitement.

The Tilt Truck isn't just a vehicle-it's a fully immersive experience crafted for fans to connect, compete, and celebrate. Built by West Coast Customs, the Tilt Truck combines their iconic craftsmanship with MonkeyTilt's vision for the future of gaming and entertainment, featuring:

Tilt Truck Images

High-Tech Gaming Zones : Dynamic spaces for interactive play and friendly competition.

VIP Lounges : Designed for relaxation and elevated connection. Interactive Challenges : Including the Tilt Truck Vault Challenge, where fans can win prizes such as cash, exclusive merchandise, and VIP suite tickets.

"At MonkeyTilt, we're about creating epic experiences that bring people together through the excitement of sports and entertainment," said Sam Kiki, CEO of MonkeyTilt. "The Tilt Truck embodies everything we stand for: innovation, gaming and entertainment, what we know connects with our community."

The Tilt Truck's adventure kicks off in Las Vegas, featuring exclusive fan previews and media tours as it travels across the country. Its journey culminates in New Orleans during the Big Game weekend on February 7th and February 8th as the centerpiece of MonkeyTilt's Family Style Block Party. The Family Style Experience, in partnership with Complex, brings together high-stakes gaming, culture, and entertainment to create an immersive, unforgettable event. Key highlights include:



Tilt Truck Vault Challenge : The centerpiece attraction where fans can test their skill and luck to win cash prizes, merch, and VIP experiences.

Live Entertainment : High-energy performances and a live recording of Complex's Sneaker Show podcast.

Celebrity Appearances : Meet A-listers, athletes, and influencers.

Exclusive Capsule Collection and Merchandise Drops : Including a co-branded capsule collection created with a leading streetwear designer.

Interactive Art Installations : Immersive visuals that bring the energy of the Big Game to life. Curated Cuisine : Handpicked chefs and food vendors serving bold, unforgettable flavors.

"The vision behind this collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing boundaries in automotive customization," said Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO of West Coast Customs. "The Tilt Truck will showcase our ability to merge best-in-class technology with exceptional design, creating something unique for MonkeyTilt in the entertainment space."

About MonkeyTilt

MonkeyTilt is an innovative gaming and entertainment platform revolutionizing how fans engage with sports, culture, and technology. With a focus on high-stakes excitement and cultural impact, MonkeyTilt is building a lifestyle brand that goes far beyond gaming.

About West Coast Customs

Established in 1993, West Coast Customs (WCC) is an automotive lifestyle brand with a well-built 29-year history that includes TV shows, U.S. and international locations, innovative automotive vehicle transformations, and unique automotive branding. Innovative, trend setting, and cutting-edge design is the centerpiece of WCC's current day notoriety. Industry leaders in numerous automotive categories explore the future of automotive design with WCC at the forefront of the creation of their vision. WCC is THE established authority on automotive craftsmanship, excellence, and design for the future. The extensive experience and deep industry knowledge of WCC's team is a core competency of the brand who is best positioned to teach and mentor the future industry leaders.

SOURCE Monkey Tilt

